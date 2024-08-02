How is Kamala doing? 12 days, zero votes, zero press conferences

by WorldTribune Staff, August 2, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A dozen days into her coronation as the Democrat candidate for president, Kamala Harris has yet to hold a press conference. She also has yet to have a single vote cast for her in actual voting this election season.

What has she done?

As a San Francisco-born, Canadian-bred individual, she tried out a phony southern accent during a rally in Georgia.

In greeting freed American hostages at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday, she said:

“This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy.”

Brought out the infamous cackle and referred to herself as “president” during the eulogy of Texas Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

Yet, if you believe the polls, Harris is either neck-and-neck or leading former President Donald Trump.

On July 22, Harris announced that she had locked up the nomination, declaring that she had won commitments of backing from a majority of the nearly 4,000 delegates to this month’s Democratic National Convention.

“She has since hit the campaign trail, spoken at various events, and even chatted with reporters here and there, but hasn’t done a formal press conference or wide-ranging interview,” Fox News Digital noted.

Harris also failed to appear at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago. Trump did.

Fox News also pointed out that Harris “has been so elusive that The New York Times published excerpts from an interview she conducted last year to see where her answers ‘land now.’ ”

NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham expects Harris to follow Joe Biden’s 2020 strategy of campaigning from the basement.

“Kamala Harris should absolutely hold a press conference. One would expect it when she names her vice-presidential pick. But we cannot expect her to break from Biden’s serial avoidance of press conferences,” Graham told Fox News Digital.

“Since the 2020 campaign, we have witnessed the bizarre spectacle of Donald Trump granting wide access to networks that suggest he’s a fascist and hammer him daily, while Biden and Harris won’t grant interviews to media outlets that gurgle all over them and their ‘historic accomplishments,’ ” Graham continued. “Either they think the press can never be servile enough or they are projecting a complete lack of confidence in their efforts to put complete sentences together.”

Podcaster Joe Rogan noted: “It all bothers me. The fragility of the human mind. Everyone forever was like Kamala Harris is the worst VP. She’s the least popular VP of all time. And then in a moment, a moment in time, all of a sudden she’s our solution. She’s our hero. Everyone is with her. Try googling a negative story on her, you won’t find one.”

“People are giving into the bulls**t in a way I never suspected people would before.”

This is an important clip from Joe Rogan. He suggests that Kamala Harris might win simply because of the wall-to-wall propaganda from the media. “It all bothers me. The fragility of the human mind. Everyone forever was like Kamala Harris is the worst VP. She’s the least… pic.twitter.com/iMdG9VIjFX — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 1, 2024

