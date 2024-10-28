Hold on, they’re coming: Secret White House deal contains hordes of migrants in southern Mexico

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens are stacked up in Mexico, ready to rush the Biden-Harris open border just after the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, reports say.

The White House, in a secret deal, had Mexico deploy 32,500 troops to the U.S. border to round up thousands of intending border crossers and force-ship them by planes and buses to Mexico’s southern provinces where they would be held behind militarized roadblocks.

This according to an Op-Ed by Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies, published by the New York Post on Oct. 23. Bensman conducts firsthand reporting from south of the U.S. border.

Such roadblocks were installed in Mexico-Guatemala border cities such as Tapachula and Villahermosa.

The Biden-Harris White House did this, the report said, because it was “worried about what the optics of the southern border would do to their re-election chances — though not the migrant crisis itself — the White House wanted to stop the pictures of crowds of people gathered at the wall.”

If Donald Trump is returned to the White House, “Americans should expect a massive tidal wave of caravans for the 10 weeks before Inauguration Day. All the migrants I’ve spoken to say they fear a Trump presidency, and will rush to the border in a last-ditch attempt,” Bensman wrote for The Post.

“If it’s Harris, perhaps the massive tidal wave will go on for the next four years, much like the last four,” Bensman added.

The publisher of Noticia De Tapachula, the city’s daily newspaper, told Bensman that “150,000 immigrants were in town at any given time, a 42% increase in the city’s normal population of 350,000. Untold thousands more are stacked up in Villahermosa, a city of 830,000.”

Bensman reported that he saw two different roadside areas “where federal immigration officers would call out names from the crowd, who would board buses that delivered them to other regional cities in Chiapas — but NOT beyond them and certainly never beyond Mexico City.”

At the same time, the Biden-Harris administration has increased its “parole” program that flies migrants directly from countries like Venezuela into the U.S., thus avoiding the border entirely.

“The effect was immediate. Illegal border crossings plummeted from an embarrassing, record-breaking 12,000 to 14,000 per day in November and December 2023 to about 3,000 or 4,000 per day before January was even over,” Bensman noted.

In the last two years, roughly 1.3 million migrants have made it into the U.S. using the likes of the CBP One app and other avenues under the Biden-Harris administration.

More than 8 million have sneaked in or been released into the U.S. after crossing the border illegally.

Trump has vowed that getting the border under control will be his “first priority” if he wins the election, promising to deport millions of migrants who have illegally entered the country.

