Historian: Trump won ‘war of cultures’; Legacy media finally confirmed as irrelevant

Riding a “woke” wave while deploying unprecedented lawfare against its political enemies, the Left for four years pulled out all the stops in an attempt to extinguish MAGA.

By 2 o’clock on Wednesday morning, that “war of cultures” was won in a devastating blow to the Democrat Party and its chosen candidate Kamala Harris by President-elect Donald Trump, a historian said.

“Some elections are about economics, like 1932, or foreign policy, like 1960. This was a war of cultures. This was us versus them, the insular elites. You’ve met them. You talk to them. We’ve all dealt with them. Snooty, insular, arrogant, out of touch, corrupt elitists,” Craig Shirley, the bestselling biographer of President Ronald Reagan, told the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard.

“Trump had everything thrown against him. He had lawsuits, and he had threats of jail, and he had corrupt judges, and he faced all the elements that go into making the American Left, big media, big Hollywood, big universities, big corporations. And you know what? It just proves my point. This is about an aversion to the big corrupt culture,” Shirley said.

The overriding theme in the 2024 presidential campaign was Trump ability to connect with and speak for working people. He did the same in vanquishing Hillary Clinton in 2016. In 2024, however, their was an air of superiority from the Left after it twice impeached Trump and then installed Joe Biden in 2020.

“Trump was able to capture that. You know, he served that. He served it beautifully. I mean, the ‘garbage’ thing and the McDonald’s thing. He understands commonsense Americans. He’s part of that. Those are his people,” Shirley told the Washington Examiner in an interview on Wednesday.

Shirley added that Trump represents the next generational shift of the Republican Party with a new GOP coalition that includes more Hispanic and black voters.

“It continues an evolution of the Republican Party started in 1964 with Barry Goldwater. It started with Barry Goldwater breaking the party away from the country club, Eastern elites, and toward the hunt club — Western-based, more populist. Reagan continued it obviously in 1980, and Trump has completed that,” said Shirley, who is already working on Trump’s biography called “Comeback”.

Sarah Matheson Steeby, with RMG Research, which is home to Scott Rasmussen’s polls, noted: “Legacy media and the elite 1% behind them underestimated the feelings of everyday Americans. This is the election where the legacy media became irrelevant. To their ongoing frustration, they were unable to sell their narrative to voters,.”

In a Nov. 7 op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Annie Linskey noted: “The election results tarnish Biden’s legacy, revealing that his agenda didn’t resonate with voters, and repudiating his efforts to unify the country and heal the ‘soul of America.’ ”

On Thursday at the White House, Biden pledged to peacefully transfer power to Trump after a divisive election that saw his endorsed successor, Kamala Harris, lose decisively.

“The struggle for the soul of America since our very founding has always been an ongoing debate and is still vital today,” said Biden. “Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable. We lost this battle. The America of your dreams is calling for you to get back up.”

Trump’s dominant victory “relegates a presidency” that Biden “believed would be transformative to a mere interruption in Trump’s tenure in power,” Linskey wrote.

Trump’s victory also raises questions about how the Biden family will fare going forward.

“Republicans have long accused” Biden and his relatives “of profiting from his career in public service,” Linskey noted. “Biden and his family have denied wrongdoing and have accused Republicans of pursuing investigations for political purposes. The Justice Department under Trump could reopen these questions, which at the least would trigger a new round of legal headaches.”

In mid-December, Hunter Biden is due to be sentenced on federal gun charges in a Delaware courthouse and on different federal tax charges a few days later in California.

Joe Biden has said he won’t pardon his son or commute his sentence, but some allies expect him to do so, especially if his only living son gets prison time.

“He’s just going to get dumped on from all quarters,” said Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian. He added that blame will also go to “Biden’s team who were covering up his health and refused to let others have a crack” at running for president in a real primary contest.

