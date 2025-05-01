HHS as ‘principal vector in this country for child trafficking’? RFK Jr. goes there

by WorldTribune Staff, May 1, 2025 Real World News



Child sex trafficking as a key function of illegal immigration is a topic like the open-to-all Trump cabinet meetings that is of little interest to the major corporate media.

“We have ended HHS’s role as the principal vector in this country for child trafficking,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on April 30, 2025,

Kennedy continued: “During the Biden administration, HHS became a collaborator in child trafficking for sex and for slavery, and we have ended that. We’re very aggressively going out and trying to find these 300,000 children that were lost by the Biden administration.”

His full report on that and a range of other controversial topics [see below] during a White House Cabinet meeting was difficult to ignore.

In August 2024, a report by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General said that some 300,000 children who weren’t given a notice to appear for an immigration hearing after crossing the border had disappeared. While they were supposedly transferred to Health and Human Services (HHS), they were listed as unaccounted for.

The DHS OIG said another 32,000 children who were given a notice to appear had simply disappeared, not having fulfilled their legal requirement to attend their hearing.

In an interview with Time magazine in December, President Donald Trump said:

“We have 325,000 children here during Democrats — and this was done by Democrats — who are right now slaves, sex slaves or dead. And what I will be doing will be trying to find where they are and get them back to their parents.”

Border czar Tom Homan has vowed to track down migrant children he accused the Biden Administration of losing. Homan claimed many of them would be in forced labor and the sex trade.

Listen to this VERY closely. RFK Jr-“We have ended HHS as a principal vector for child trafficking.” WHAT?? pic.twitter.com/d36zgj3OQY — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) April 30, 2025

Wednesday’s full Cabinet meeting:

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!