Hate crime hoaxes were abundant on American campuses in 2024

by WorldTribune Staff, December 29, 2024 Real World News



Over the Thanksgiving break, a hate crime was reported at Rhodes College in Memphis. According to reported accounts, several hand-written pages spelling out “F*CK NI**ERS, TRUMP RULES” were left at the school’s National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza, which is a tribute to the school’s historically black fraternities and sororities.

A campus security alert about a “reported hate crime of intimidation based on racial bias” was immediately issued by Rhodes College officials. Included in the alert was a list of “resources available for survivors” with information on how they could seek personal counseling, along with guidance from the college’s Institutional Equity office.

Black students conducted a silent protest in the lobby of the school’s library, holding signs that said “Hold Racists Accountable,” “Stop Racists,” and “Hate speech will not be tolerated.”

This was all before an investigation into who was responsible for the leaving the message was concluded.

When that investigation was concluded, the school confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital that, indeed, it was all a hoax (although they still refer to it as a “hate crime”):

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our Campus Safety officers and the Memphis Police Department, the investigation into the hate crime that occurred recently on our campus has ended with the identification of the perpetrator and the conclusion this incident was fabricated. This individual has admitted responsibility…This matter has caused enormous pain to our community, and we are taking the appropriate steps to hold this individual accountable, including all legal avenues that may be available to us.”

Zero Hedge noted: “Rhodes College’s quest for accountability has its limits: the school is keeping the culprit’s name and relationship with the institution a secret. The college did say the hoaxer reported the incident with hopes of blaming someone else for doing it.”

Hate crime hoaxes are far from rare on America’s college campuses and high schools. In a Dec. 27 report, The College Fix detailed 21 such hoaxes that were uncovered in 2024.

Among them:

• Police charged a “black feminist theory” PhD with theft for fundraising on a false brick attack. Police accused Roda Osman, a University of Texas-Austin graduate student, of theft after she raised $40,000 on the pretense she was the victim of assault. Rather, video shows her taking the first swing during an argument. She disputes the criminal charges.

• A noose allegedly found in a Missouri school was not racially motivated, the school district said. A “kid in crisis” left the noose. “After extensive conversations and investigation, we do not believe this to be a racially-motivated incident,” the Francis Howell School school district said. A black parent had jumped to the conclusion that the noose was racially motivated while the local NAACP connected it to conservative school board members pushing for a right-leaning agenda.

• Police closed an investigation into a claim that a Jewish student threatened her Muslim roommate with a knife. Isha Hussein said the University of Washington did nothing to help her after her Jewish roommate allegedly threatened her with a knife during an argument about the war in Israel. Actually, the Jewish roommate moved out of the residence hall and Hussein herself declined to have the police investigate further. The Jewish student disputes the allegations. Police found “no probable cause” to file charges.

Hussein made two other claims. One, she claimed another roommate assaulted her in retaliation for reporting the Jewish roommate. No police report exists for this alleged assault. A spokesman for the school, in connection to the various allegations, said that they were “difficult to verify or resolve for all parties.” Hussein also claimed the third and final roommate threatened her. While this could have happened, the lack of evidence in the first two allegations points to this also not being true, as well as the lack of any other police reports.

• A black student at Colorado State University went to social media to attack the Lambda Chi fraternity as racist after an alleged Uncle Sam banner with “blackface” was found outside the frat house. It turned out that rain had caused ink to bleed onto the face.

• The alleged victim of an anti-gay “hate crime” at Illinois State University is not homosexual and changed his story multiple times.

“The demand for racism continues to exceed the supply,” The College Fix noted.

