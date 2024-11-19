Hardball: Key Republicans call for unsealing of Swalwell, Epstein reports if Gaetz report released

by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2024 Real World News



Democrats have warned that they intend to release the secret House ethics report on Matt Gaetz.

If Democrats follow through with the hardball tactic seen as an attempt to embarrass President-elect Donald Trump’s selection for Attorney General, Republicans say they have no problem stepping up to the plate and unsealing files on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

“If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see,” George Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X.

“All your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with taxpayer money. The entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews. But not just those, there’s more, Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset. If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight. I’ll make sure we do,” Greene wrote.

Nearly 100 House Democrats wrote to the House Ethics Committee, urging the committee to publish its report on Gaetz, who resigned his Florida congressional seat after he was nominated for AG by Trump.

“We are writing today to request that you immediately release the Ethics Committee’s report into allegations of serious misconduct by former Congressman Matt Gaetz,” the lawmakers wrote Tuesday in a letter, led by Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he opposes the release of the House Ethics Committee report on Gaetz, who was investigated after allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use were made.

“Do I think a report, if it exists, should be released? And the answer is no, because we have a rule on that,” Johnson said.

In a post to X, Elon Musk said he fully back the Gaetz nomination: “Matt Gaetz has 3 critical assets that are needed for the AG role: a big brain, a spine of steel and an axe to grind. He is the Judge Dredd America needs to clean up a corrupt system and put powerful bad actors in prison. Gaetz will be our Hammer of Justice.”

Musk added: “”As for these accusations against him, I consider them worth less than nothing. Under our laws, a man is considered innocent until proven guilty. If AG Garland (an unprincipled douchebag) could have secured a conviction against Gaetz, he would have, but he knew he could not. Case closed.”

Trump transition spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer told the New York Post: “Matt Gaetz will be the next Attorney General. He’s the right man for the job and will end the weaponization of our justice system. These are baseless allegations intended to derail the second Trump administration. The Biden Justice Department investigated Gaetz for years and cleared him of wrongdoing. The only people who went to prison over these allegations were those lying about Matt Gaetz.”

Trump has been lining up Senate GOP support for Gaetz and his other selections.

On Tuesday, Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma appeared to back off his demand for the Gaetz report, telling CNBC that Trump’s “picks have been maybe ‘unconventional,’ but we hired an unconventional president. The American people wanted that.”

A Trump associate said of Mullin: “He got the memo.”

