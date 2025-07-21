‘Hail to the Redskins’: Part-time D.C. resident Donald Trump vows to Make Indians Great Again

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 21, 2025

President Donald Trump warned the Washington NFL team that it will not get a stadium deal in the nation’s capital unless the team name is changed from Commanders back to Redskins.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday evening:

“My statement on the Washington Redskins has totally blown up, but only in a very positive way. I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington.”

Trump continued: “The Team would be much more valuable, and the Deal would be more exciting for everyone. Cleveland should do the same with the Cleveland Indians.

“The Owner of the Cleveland Baseball Team, Matt Dolan, who is very political, has lost three Elections in a row because of that ridiculous name change.

“What he doesn’t understand is that if he changed the name back to the Cleveland Indians, he might actually win an Election. Indians are being treated very unfairly. MAKE INDIANS GREAT AGAIN (MIGA)!”

Earlier on Sunday, the president expressed his wish for the “Washington Whatever’s” to revert to their original name, along with the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians.

Trump wrote: “The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past. Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen.

“Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

As the Commanders, the team’s name since the 2022 season, the Washington NFL team has a record of 24-26-1 and one playoff appearance. For the two years the team was branded the Washington Football Team, the record was 14-19.

