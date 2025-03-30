Ground zero: Wisconsin Supreme Court race features blatantly partisan Democrat power grab

by WorldTribune Staff, March 30, 2025 Real World News



If liberal Susan Crawford wins Tuesday’s election over conservative Brad Schimel, the liberal-majority court is expected to redraw the state’s electoral map which almost certainly will result in two districts flipping to Democrats in the 2026 midterms.

The national implications are nothing short of monumental for President Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates are supposed to be non-partisan, and judges, in general, are supposed to interpret the law as it’s written, regardless of personal beliefs.

The Democrats’ leader in the U.S. House, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, said he sees the Wisconsin Supreme Court race as a way to undo the Republican majority in Congress.

“We have a strong Democratic candidate,” Jeffries said. He added that it is important to have “an enlightened Supreme Court” in Wisconsin because Democrats “need to revisit” the congressional maps “as soon as possible” to eliminate some of the Republican-controlled seats.

If a liberal majority is maintained on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court, Democrats will also have the opportunity to eliminate all abortion restrictions and block any conservative legislation passed by a future Republican-controlled state legislature.

Jeffries has made an $18,000 donation directly to Crawford’s campaign, joining the numerous outside Democrat mega-donors trying to push Crawford over the finish line — including George Soros.

“This election will determine who controls Congress after 2026 and will set Jeffries up to be the next Nancy Pelosi, playing the role she held as Speaker from 2018–2020, frustrating the will of the American people and dragging the country through endless impeachment coups,” Jacob Grandstaff wrote for American Greatness on March 30.

“Crawford can try to deny knowledge or cooperation of national Democrats’ plans to use her seat as a launching pad to gerrymander the 2026 midterm elections in their favor. But she indicated that’s exactly what she intends to do through her support of how the liberal high court rigged Wisconsin’s legislative maps,” Grandstaff added.

Meanwhile, The Federalist reported on Friday that elections officials in Milwaukee are handling ballots in secret back rooms with no observer access.

City workers are allegedly using secret offices, off limits for observers, to handle ballots for the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, multiple sources told The Federalist. Milwaukee Elections Director Paulina Gutierrez also allegedly claimed “police powers” to remove observers in a March 19 meeting at Milwaukee Central Count.

Early voting began in the race on March 18.

Ballots arrive at Central Count in sealed envelopes with a witness signature, then emerge from the restricted area in sealed envelopes, according to election attorney Daniel Eastman. But “there’s not a real clear chain of custody between ballots that are showing up on election day for tabulation,” he said.

A source told The Federalist: “It is a major perception issue, and there are no other municipalities that really do it like this. What could happen back there is the issue, it’s not what they say is happening.”

