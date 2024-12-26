GREATEST HITS, 11 — Trump transition team to ‘swamp rats’ looking to come back: ‘Go pound sand’

No. 11, December 26, 2024

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2024



Any “swamp rats” scurrying to infest a second Trump administration have been told not to bother.

But how do you ensure none get in?

You keep the Swamp out of the equation.

GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump has put together a privately-funded transition team that is devoid of lobbyists and “AWOL Trumpers.”

“The rats are coming back to the ship,” Donald Trump Jr. said, adding, “I don’t want a weak Republican. If I want weak Republicans, we’d put Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney in the Cabinet. … We know who you are.”

Trump adviser Dan Scavino Jr. added that AWOL Trumpers can go pound sand: “I have zero interest in working with anyone who is a former colleague who disappeared upon our departure from the White House.”

On his social media platforms, he added: “STOP CALLING. STOP EMAILING. STOP TEXTING — YOU’RE NOT HEARING BACK FROM ME.”

Former Democrats Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have key roles on the Trump transition team.

Kennedy, on why he now trusts Trump: “I’ve talked to Donald Trump specifically about this, and I said, ‘Look, the last time you were in there, you put John Bolton in charge of NSA, and Mike Pompeo in charge of the CIA… and he said, ‘Here’s the difference… when I got in last time, I had no idea how to govern, and I got surrounded by donors and corporate people who said you appoint this guy and appoint that guy… I appointed a lot of bad people.’

“I was listening this morning to this extraordinary interview that Donald Trump did with Joe Rogan yesterday… and he said, ‘This time I’m not gonna do that.’ He told us that (too), and he didn’t just promise that, but he did something no other president’s done before.

“Normally, the transition team is not created until November 6th because GAO, the General Accounting Office, pays for all the cost of the transition team. Trump said, ‘I’m not gonna do it this time. I’m not gonna do it their way. I’m gonna start my own transition team three months early.’

“And he got private donors to fund it, and he’s appointed 20 people including me and Tulsi, and there’s people of all different kinds of ideology and people who we’re gonna have to go up against on that transition team and fight for our vision. But I can tell you this, which is unique: there are no corporate lobbyists on that transition team.

“And, usually, it’s 100% corporate lobbyists. So it’s very, very different, and it gives me lots of hope that this government is gonna be different than any government we’ve ever seen.”

Trump Jr. told the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard: “We’re going to make sure he has a good team around him, of people that know what they’re doing, that understand that but are also loyal and, most importantly, recognize that they serve at the pleasure of the president of the United States, that they serve the duly elected president of the United States. It’s not their job to slow-roll. It is their job to execute, you know, his wishes. I think it’s why you have so much more pushback from D.C. Because that’s what scares them.”

