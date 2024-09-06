Great Replacement? 1.3 million native-born Americans lost their jobs under Biden-Harris in August

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 6, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Another dreadful jobs report has further exposed the failed Biden-Harris economic policies.

About 1.3 million native-born American workers lost their jobs in August, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Meanwhile, the number of foreign-born workers increased by 635,000 last month.

“Since June of last year, full-time employment in the United States has fallen by 1.5 million jobs, while part-time employment has increased by two million,” The National Pulse noted.

“The data suggests that the labor market is far weaker than the Biden–Harris government portrays.”

Overall, the U.S. economy added 142,000 jobs last month, falling short of expectations.

Consensus forecasts had estimated that around 160,000 jobs would be added in August.

The jobs data has lowered expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this month.

“Expectations that the central bank would cut rates by 50 basis points (bps) rose following the release of the BLS’s benchmark employment revision last month, as the total number of jobs added to the economy over the past year were revised downward by a shocking 818,000,” The National Pulse noted.

Zero Hedge noted its coverage “at the start of the year, many months after we first pointed out that the biggest untold story of the U.S. labor market was the ‘great replacement’ of native born workers with foreign-born workers (most of whom we subsequently learned were illegal aliens), we asked how is it, that the ongoing replacement (because that’s what it is) of U.S. workers is ‘not the biggest political talking point right now’ considering that ‘since October 2019, native-born U.S. workers have lost 1.4 million jobs; over the same period foreign-born workers have gained 3 million jobs.’ ”

How is this not the biggest political talking point right now: since October 2019, native-born US workers have lost 1.4 million jobs; over the same period foreign-born workers have gained 3 million jobs. pic.twitter.com/Z5HVWmQ24C — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 15, 2024

Zero Hedge noted that its “relentless efforts to bring attention to this critical topic finally worked, and the continued replacement of native-born workers with immigrants and illegal aliens was finally the biggest political and media talking point, as demonstrated by such articles as ‘How Immigration Remade the U.S. Labor Force’ by the WSJ and ‘Without Immigrants, US Working-Age Population Would Shrink’ from Bloomberg, both of which are an extension of the latest and greatest narrative, first spawned by Fed chair Powell, and then picked up by Goldman, which came down to the following: you can have (record) illegal immigration, or you can have even more (breakneck) inflation. So don’t be angry, and just accept the roving gangs of Venezuelan murderers in your neighborhood, if you know what’s good for you and if you want to keep prices low (the same prices which are only high because the government decided to inject $20 trillion in fiscal stimmies in the past 4 years).”

