GOP Congress finally gets a scalp, but multiple coverups continue

The chiefs of the Secret Service, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security all declined to testify on the second day of congressional hearings into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who resigned on Tuesday morning, was expected to testify but did not show up to the hearing held by the House Homeland Security Committee.

Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray also snubbed the committee on Tuesday.

Wray has confirmed an appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The appearance is for the Judiciary’s annual FBI oversight hearing, but members reportedly plan to use it as an opportunity to question Wray about his agency’s investigation into the Trump assassination attempt.

On Monday, it was questioning by Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (see below) which may have ultimately forced the ouster of Cheatle, which analysts say should nonetheless be seen as part of the coverup.

Political analyst Scott McKay noted: “Has the federal government ever had less legitimacy than it has right now?

“Federal agency heads, as a pattern, stonewall Congressional oversight. Federal prosecutors, illegally appointed, break laws to persecute ordinary citizens and political figures. The government takes in $5 trillion per year and spends $7 trillion. We’re actively prosecuting a proxy war against the nation with the largest nuclear stockpile in the world and refusing to engage in peace negotiations with that nation.

“And now we have a clearly incapacitated president who won’t do his job.

“We don’t know who’s running the country and we can’t hold them accountable. Some cabal of people who won’t identify themselves are the true power in the country and they don’t share the values of most of the citizenry.

“And the so-called ‘free press’ is wholly incurious about all of this. An attempt was made on Donald Trump’s life 10 days ago and the more we find out about it the more obvious it is that our government aided and abetted that attack.

“Nothing about this is the America you grew up in. They’ve taken it from you, and they replaced it with ‘Our Democracy.’ ”

A Washington Post reporter had a temper tantrum about this tweet and demanded I “clarify” a tweet with a single factual sentence and a question. Here’s how I responded. https://t.co/DRsL66jTEc pic.twitter.com/30OMDmjjxB — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 23, 2024

EXCLUSIVE: Trump says Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle knew they didn’t have the manpower needed for his rally. He says it’s hard to comprehend how that roof could’ve been left unmanned. pic.twitter.com/h1NbwQLSUq — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 23, 2024

