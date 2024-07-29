by WorldTribune Staff, July 29, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Many Google users have discovered and posted that the tech behemoth’s “Autocomplete” and search function was omitting suggested results related to the assassination attempt against Donald Trump even as a steady stream of new information about the July 13 incident has been published continuously by both independent and corporate media.

Typing the words “assassination attempt on” into the Google search bar suggested searches for Ronald Reagan, Charles de Gaulle and Vladimir Lenin, but not Trump, who was shot by would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

The search engine would also decline to autofill searches such as “Trump assassination attempt”. And when partially spelling Trump’s name, searching for “Assassination attempt on Trum…”, it would suggest “Assassination attempt on Truman”, referring to America’s 33rd President Harry Truman.

Donald Trump Jr. in a post to X: “Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable.”

A search performed by the New York Post for “the assassination attempt of”, from the Google homepage and without naming a specific target, also did not surface any results related to Trump. There results to Presidents Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford and Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand.

Texas Republican Sen. Tex Cruz wrote in a post to X: “This…is…insane. @Google is engaged in active election interference. They are gas-lighting the American people & trying to erase the attempted assassination of Trump.”

Why were the police CLEARING Trump supporters from the area of the AGR building in Butler, PA? And why did they keep Trump on stage KNOWING there was an imminent threat? EVERYBODY in the area knew for SEVERAL MINUTES. This video is extremely telling. pic.twitter.com/i93eCtridc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 29, 2024

A Virginia-based journalist notified WorldTribune.com of the following exchange with Chat GPT:

What can you say about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump ChatGPT: As of my last update in July 2024, there are no confirmed assassination attempts on former U.S. President Donald Trump. There have been threats and incidents involving people who expressed hostility toward him, but none escalated to actual assassination attempts.

Google claimed it was updating its autocomplete systems.

“Our systems have protections against autocomplete predictions associated with political violence, which were working as intended prior to this horrific event occurring,” a spokesman said. “We’re working on improvements to ensure our systems are more up to date.”

WorldTribune.com had similar results, and also conducted another:

Elon Musk, who endorsed Trump earlier this month, wrote on X: “Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump! Election interference?”

Musk posted a screenshot of Google’s autocomplete failing to add the word “Trump” when searching “President Donald”. The autocomplete bar instead suggested “president donald duck” and “president donald regan”.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec conducted the following search on Meta AI:

