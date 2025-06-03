Georgia Democrat mayor charged with child molestation

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 3, 2025

The mayor of the City of Climax in Georgia’s Decatur County has been arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Joseph Kelly, 38, allegedly “had sexual contact with multiple minors.”

Kelly’s wife, Natalie Kelly, 44, was charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, the bureau said.

The mayor is also a math teacher at Bainbridge High School, according to the Decatur County School District. It is unclear if he remains employed there.

The bureau added: “At this time, there is no indication that the alleged acts are related to his employment.”

Kelly and his wife were arrested on Saturday.

The accused child predator has since been released on a $55,400 bond. His wife was released on a $11,400 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

According to the City of Climax’s website, Kelly has served as mayor since Jan. 13, 2020.

