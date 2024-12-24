George Soros of the right? ‘That’s me’ Elon Musk confirms

by WorldTribune Staff, December 24, 2024 Real World News



The 94-year-old George Soros has pretty much handed over his leftist empire, and the unenviable task of rebuilding a devastated Democrat Party, to his son Alexander.

Riding in on the MAGA wave, Elon Musk appears quite content with taking on the role of the George Soros of the right. And he’s 41 years younger.

2025 is gonna be so lit 🤣🤣 https://t.co/1i5S00FhPm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2024

“THE REASON WHY AMERICA ALMOST WENT DOWN IS BECAUSE THE CHURCH DID NOT GO WHERE THE GATES OF HELL WERE EXERTING INFLUENCE.” @lancewallnau details how God raised up instruments like Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, and RAV to help save America. @BenBergquam pic.twitter.com/hjDBU9w5GX — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) December 20, 2024

