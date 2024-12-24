George Soros of the right? ‘That’s me’ Elon Musk confirms

by WorldTribune Staff, December 24, 2024 Real World News

The 94-year-old George Soros has pretty much handed over his leftist empire, and the unenviable task of rebuilding a devastated Democrat Party, to his son Alexander.

Riding in on the MAGA wave, Elon Musk appears quite content with taking on the role of the George Soros of the right. And he’s 41 years younger.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!

  , ,

George Soros of the right? ‘That’s me’ Elon Musk confirms added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →