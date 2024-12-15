Game of drones: ‘The government really doesn’t want us to know’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 15, 2024 Real World News



The feds are hiding the truth about the mysterious drones swarming over New Jersey because they are too “fearful” of how the American public will react, a New Jersey state senator said.

“Whatever these drones are doing, the government really doesn’t want us to know,” state Sen. Jon Bramnick told NewsNation on Saturday.

Bramnick, a Republican who represents the state’s 21st Legislative District, called on the Department of Defense to “come clean with the American public. What that must mean is they’re more concerned with us getting knowledge and being afraid of that information than having no knowledge and having all these questions. There must be something going on that they can’t tell us because they’re so fearful of what the public’s gonna do when they hear what the drones are doing.”

The FBI has claimed there is no evidence of a threat posed by the drones.

“ ‘There’s no evidence of a threat.’ You mean, they didn’t do anything sinister yet?” Bramnick said. “Yeah, I can probably make that statement and I have no top-secret clearance.”

President-elect Donald Trump said: “Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!”

The FBI has received thousands of reports from the public since the sightings began in November. A spokesperson for the bureau told Congress on Tuesday “we don’t know” who is behind them, even though multiple drones have been sighted flying near sensitive military sites.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she’s not buying the official communications from the government:

“The government is in control of the drones and refuses to tell the American people what is going on. It really is that bad. I’m gonna call it total bulls*** that no one knows what these are. And I think it’s a slap in the face to the American people to say they don’t know what this is.”

A New Jersey police department revealed that it sent up its own drone to track a mystery aircraft which “easily” evaded their device before disappearing into thin air, DailyMail.com reported.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said his force launched its drone after one of his officers saw 50 unmanned aerial vehicles, “coming off the ocean.”

The officer dialed 911 to alert state police, the FBI, and the Coast Guard.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office said it has been struggling to track the flying objects as they don’t give off heat like regular drones.

“We don’t know [why]. It’s not something we’ve had our hands on or experienced,” one officer said.

Timely: Defund Fake News

In New York, Stewart International Airport in Orange County was shut down for an hour on Friday night after the FAA alerted the airport that a drone was spotted in the area around 9:30 p.m., ABC 7 News New York reported on Thursday. The airport is located roughly 60 miles north of New York City.

Officials at the airport revealed that the runways were closed entirely for an hour. According to ABC 7 News, air traffic control recordings from the airport during that time also included a pilot reporting drone sightings in the area.

The shutdown lasted just over an hour before the FAA gave an all-clear.

“This has gone too far,” New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Hochul demanded Congress pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act. The legislation is designed to strengthen the FAA’s oversight of drones, reform legal authorities to counter UAS activities and extend authority to state and local law enforcement agencies to investigate the activity.

“Until those powers are granted to state and local officials, the Biden Administration must step in by directing additional federal law enforcement to New York and the surrounding region to ensure the safety of our critical infrastructure and our people,” Hochul said.

New Jersey sheriff sends his own drone to follow the swarm.pic.twitter.com/YKoKSNXjHI — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 14, 2024

The American Free Press is Back!