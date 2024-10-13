Fury at Loudon County School Board meeting over threats by MS-13 gang member

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Loudoun County School Board Chair Melinda Mansfield interrupted multiple parents during Tuesday evening’s school board meeting and eventually ended public comment when infuriated parents raised their concerns about a student with ties to the MS-13 gang threatening to kill another student.

In a separate incident, the student with MS-13 ties, who is reportedly in the United States illegally, was arrested for carrying a loaded gun before school.

Prior to public comment, the school board had passed a resolution to update its Student Handbook to include information about parents’ legal obligations regarding the secure storage of firearms.

“I literally don’t know a single person that does not support safe storage, but where is the protection and the safety for our children who are in school with other children who have known threats, who have been arrested and who are back in school, and my daughter’s terrified to go to school with him,” a parent told the school board before being interrupted by Mansfield.

The student, now attending Loudoun Valley High School, was previously arrested in May 2023 for carrying a firearm and making a threat to kill a classmate at Blue Ridge Middle School.

“A known gang member with a criminal record who was suspended from LCPS was allowed back in school,” said Michael Rivera, one of the parents who spoke before the comment session was ended by Mansfield.

Mansfield interrupted speakers several times, stating that their comments violated school board policy by potentially identifying the student involved.

“Just by what you’re saying right now is personally identifiable information,” she said at one point.

Former school board member Tiffany Polifko accused the board of suppressing free speech: “You want to violate their First Amendment and stop your constituents from speaking.”

WATCH: Loudoun County parents told the school board they’re concerned about the safety of their kids and other students because Loudoun County Public Schools allowed a student back in school who threatened to kill a fellow student, was arrested for carrying a gun, and has ties to… pic.twitter.com/ZuAcdnDbbw — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 10, 2024

