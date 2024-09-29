Fugitive Aspen investor and former Hunter Biden investor, busted in Nantucket

by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Daniel Burrell, a fugitive investor who was a former business associate of Hunter Biden, was arrested on Nantucket late Friday morning after his property on the Massachusetts island sold at a foreclosure auction.

Burrell, a Yale-business grad who was a senior advisor to former John Kerry’s failed 2004 presidential campaign and served in President Bill Clinton’s administration as a member of its Domestic Policy Council, was wanted by law enforcement authorities in Colorado and Nevada.

Police arrested Burrell on a warrant out of Las Vegas, where he is alleged to have written a bad check to a casino for $1.5 million. A day before he was arrested, Burrell’s Nantucket mansion was sold at a foreclosure auction for more than $12 million.

Burrell was formerly the CEO of Rosemont Realty from 2009-2013, a Santa Fe-based commercial real estate firm that oversaw 173 office buildings in 25 states. Burrell raised $575 million to expand the firm in 2013 according to the Santa Fe New Mexican media outlet. The firm had ties to Hunter Biden, who served on Rosemont’s advisory board.

An excerpt from “Report on the Biden Laptop” by the Marco Polo Research Group notes:

The Chinese rolled out the red carpet for not only Hunter but also the CEO of Rosemont Realty (RR), on whose advisory board Hunter sat. Dan Burrell, for his connections to American princelings, was given special treatment and flowery photo ops. Another 2004 Kerry presidential campaign alumnus and Yale graduate, Burrell facilitated the large commercial real estate firm’s pump-and-dump sale to the Chinese SOE-linked Gemini. Burrell worked closely with Archer to court foreign cash — in fact, over $200M poured in from the wife (Elena Baturina) of the former mayor of Moscow. RR’s sale to Gemini provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to Hunter and millions to Burrell, who is also a divorcé and is said to have repeatedly indulged in cocaine and prostitute binges.

Baturina had wired $3.5 million in 2014 to a bank account held by Rosemont Seneca Thornton — a consortium formed between Hunter’s investment company, Rosemont Seneca, and the Boston-based Thornton Group. Like Rosemont Realty, Rosemont Seneca Thornton is an offshoot of Rosemont Capital Partners, a private equity firm co-founded by Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz, the stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry and son of the late Pennsylvania Sen. John Heinz.

According to Pitkin County Colorado Court records, Burrell was scheduled for a court hearing earlier this year that was initiated by Equilibrium Multi Strategy Fund, which was seeking to recover $8.8 million from Burrell that was owed to them by two separate limited liability companies he controls. After failing to appear, a bench warrant was filed by Judge John Neiley on May 13, and weeks later Burrell’s Aspen mansion was sold during an online foreclosure auction.

A day after the foreclosure sale, Burrell was in handcuffs and ankle shackles in Nantucket District Court and was reportedly speaking on the phone with relatives and asking them to bring a $10,000 check to the Town & County Building on Broad Street so he could make bail.

Despite claiming he could post the $10,000 bail, Burrell was unable to provide the court with the money and was held overnight at the Nantucket Police Department. The court is giving him 60 days to return to Nevada on his own rather than extradite him. He had a 60-day date set on this case, which is Nov. 18, when the status of his legal matters in Nevada will be reviewed.

Burrell has been facing lawsuits from several banks over the past two years, including First Western Trust Bank, which filed a complaint in November of 2023 alleging that Burrell owes more than $50 million in business and construction loans.

Just months later in April 2024, Burrell was sued by Alpine Bank, which alleged that he owed $18 million on an $18.5 million loan that was issued in 2021 – according to the Daily Mail. An online foreclosure auction was held for one of Burrell’s Aspen, Colorado estates after he pledged it as collateral against the $18.5 million loan. Alpine Bank made the only bid at $24.6 million.

Bank of America also filed a lawsuit against him for just under $4.5 million.

Prior to Friday’s arrest, Burrell was embroiled in other legal issues on Nantucket over the summer ranging from a petty theft charge to a local monetary dispute with a small business property manager on the island, the Nantucket Current reported.

Burrell had a June 17 charge of shoplifting by asportation over $250 dismissed prior to arraignment in Nantucket District Court on Sept. 9. The court documents were sealed after the case was dismissed.

Earlier this summer, Burrell had a mechanic’s lien placed on his 3 Brewster Road home for withholding over $26,000 from an island contractor for work done on the property, the report said.

