In a recent poll, 80 percent of French women say they support deploying the military to cities plagued by violence and drug trafficking.

Many women who fear being victims of sexual violence reportedly have taken to livestreaming themselves in public so they have evidence in case something happens.

Remix News reported that France has seen an 86 percent increase in sexual violence over the past decade. The tragic trend is fueled by mass immigration, the report said.

French women feel increasingly unsafe in the “new” France.

The Remix News report also cited a study that found 56 percent of women were afraid to ride on public transport in the Paris rail network, while 80 percent said they were constantly on alert.

“It should be noted that this data comes at the same time that France’s migration population has exploded,” reports Remix News.

Modernity reported in December 2023 that a leftist French politician who campaigned for mass migration was brutally beaten by a gang of “North African” men just yards away from her front door.

According to a CSA poll conducted for CNews, Europe 1 and JDD, 76 percent of French people overall want the army called in to battle drug trafficking in “disadvantaged neighborhoods.”

Women are more supportive of troops being deployed than men, with 80 percent of women saying yes to the question: “Should the army be called in to combat drug trafficking in troubled neighborhoods?” In turn, 72 percent of men supported such an action.

Opinions on the issue of sending in troops did not differ much by age as 70 percent of French people under 35 want the army to be sent in, which includes 73 percent of those aged 18 to 24 and 68 percent of those 25 to 34.

France’s youth voted for National Rally leader Marine Le Pen in higher numbers than older voters (65+) during the last national election.

Zero Hedge noted: “National Rally voters are the most supportive, with 90 percent in favor, however, even supporters of Macron’s party, Renaissance, want the military deployed at 81 percent. For left-wing voters, a majority still supports such a move, at 54 percent. The poll finds that 67 percent of Socialist voters want the army deployed, however, the real shocker is that 52 percent of the far-left La France Insoumise (LFI) also want the army deployed to these neighborhoods.”

The so-called “disadvantaged” neighborhoods that French residents are calling for the military to be deployed to are almost universally filled with migrants from Africa and the Middle East.

The CSA poll was conducted a few days after a German YouTuber conducted a “ghetto tour” in the French city of Nimes. He showed himself in drug-dealing hotspots, with the video going viral, receiving millions of views. The drug dealers displayed weapons and even built a stand for customers featuring drinks and food, with the police nowhere to be seen.

