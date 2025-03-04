Florida may be first to pass vax injury compensation law

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 4, 2025

The Florida legislature is considering a first-in-the-nation law that would compensate individuals injured by vaccines.

The bill would expedite the review and payment process for vaccine injury claims under the Medicare, Medicaid, and Medicaid Medically Needy Programs.

The bill, filed in the Florida House of Representatives in January and the Florida Senate last week, is named “Cody’s Law: Florida No Vaccine-Injured Patient Left Behind”. It is named after Cody Hudson, a previously healthy college student who sustained serious — and now terminal — injuries from the Covid injection in 2021.

Currently, individuals injured by the Covid shots can apply to the national Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, or CICP. To date, the CICP has received 14,234 claims and approved just 26, The Defender noted in a March 3 report.

In July 2021, Cody received the two primary doses of the Pfizer shot. Shortly after his second dose, he experienced rashes and aches and pains. By September of that year, his condition rapidly worsened.

“In October 2021, Cody suffered his horrific, life-changing and debilitating autoimmune blood clotting,” his mother, Heather Hudson, said. He was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism in his left lung, thrombosis in his right lung and thrombocytopenia throughout his lungs. Doctors gave him three days to live.

In an October 2023 interview, Cody and his mother shared their story. At the time, Cody walked with a cane and suffered from several autoimmune issues, including recurring lesions, myopathy and neuropathy, heart issues and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome — often known as POTS.

Heather Hudson said that shortly after the interview, Cody’s body “stopped responding to his anticoagulation therapy.” Doctors informed them that Cody could develop blood clots at any time. He sustained several strokes, blood clots, facial droop, and a partial loss of his reading ability.

“In the years of caring for Cody after his injury, our family has become nearly destitute,” Heather Hudson said. “This is the life of many American citizens and their families who became vaccine-injured after taking the COVID-19 shots or hospital protocol drugs.”

Cody’s mother, who advocated for and drafted the legislation, said the Florida law would fill the “gaps of all the vaccine injury compensation programs and Social Security disability.”

“It provides expedited claims processing, like is done for other severe and major illnesses, by Medicare and Medicaid, and affords the vaccine-injured and Emergency Use Authorization protocol-injured medical care at the onset of injury, when it is needed most,” she said.

