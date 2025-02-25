Florida, DeSantis announce first state-level DOGE

by WorldTribune Staff, February 25, 2025 Real World News



The Sunshine State has caught DOGE fever.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced the creation of the Florida State Department of Governmental Efficiency task force, “which will work to further eliminate waste within state government, save taxpayers money, and ensure accountability in Florida.”

“Florida has set the standard for fiscally conservative governance, and our new Florida DOGE task force will do even more to serve the people of Florida,” the Republican governor said. “It will eliminate redundant boards and commissions, review state university and college operations and spending, utilize artificial intelligence to further examine state agencies to uncover hidden waste, and even audit the spending habits of local entities to shine the light on waste and bloat.”

A press release announcing the creation of the DOGE task force noted that Florida “has the lowest number of government workers per capita in the country yet provides better services at a lower cost than any other state of comparable size.”

The release listed DOGE-like cuts made under DeSantis:

• Florida has eliminated dozens of unnecessary boards and lifted needless regulations.

• We’ve saved billions for Floridians year after year, including $3.5 billion in spending last year.

• Florida has paid down 41% of state debt and increased our rainy day funds by over $9.4 billion.

The state’s DOGE task force “will implement a multi-pronged approach to eliminating bureaucratic bloat and modernizing our state government to best serve the people of Florida,” the release said. “It will also utilize AI and new technologies to identify waste and noncompliance. The task force will serve a one-year term which will sunset following the completion of the term.”

Florida’s DOGE, the release continued, will:

• Abolish an additional 70 boards and commissions this year.

• Conduct a deep dive into all facets of college and university operations and spending and make recommendations to the Board of Governors and State Board of Education to eliminate any wasteful spending.

• Utilize AI to supplement ongoing efforts to review operations at our state agencies and identify more ways to cut unnecessary spending and eliminate bureaucracy.

• Look into local government expenditures by utilizing publicly available county and municipal spending records to expose bloat within local governance.

• Aid DOGE’s federal efforts to save taxpayers’ money by returning unused or surplus federal dollars allocated to the state.

