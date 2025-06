by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2025 Real World News



In a preview for her new movie, Roseanne Barr notes: “For me comedy’s always been political.”

The film can be seen on Fox News Digital Originals.

HERE’S THE FIRST TRAILER FOR THE NEW ROSEANNE MOVIE — STEVE BANNON IS DEFINITELY ENJOYING THIS INTERVIEW.pic.twitter.com/VzJOpu01Yy — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 10, 2025

