First Lady speaks out ‘to protect our youth from online harm’ by AI porn

by WorldTribune Staff, March 4, 2025 Real World News



AI-generated deepfake pornography, where digitally altered photos and videos can make someone appear do anything, has become a major problem on the Internet that “affects the daily lives of our children, families, and communities,” First Lady Melania Trump said on Monday.

Combating Internet abuse involving non-consensual, explicit images is a pressing issue, the first lady said during a roundtable discussion with lawmakers and victims of AI-generated and revenge porn.

“I am here with you today with a common goal — to protect our youth from online harm,” she said.

Monday’s discussion focused on the “Take it Down Act,” a bill introduced by Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Minnesota Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

The bill makes it a crime to publish or threaten to publish non-consensual intimate images, including AI-generated pictures of others. Cruz expressed optimism that the bill would soon be approved in the House after passing through the Senate earlier this year.

Cruz highlighted the psychological toll on victims, particularly young girls: “If you’re a victim of revenge porn or AI-generated explicit imagery, your life changes forever.”

“In today’s AI-driven world, the threat of privacy breaches is alarmingly high,” she added. “As organizations harness the power of our data, the risk of unauthorized access and misuses of personal information escalates. We must prioritize robust security measures and uphold strict ethical standards to protect individual privacy.”

The Take it Down Act would impose penalties of up to three years in prison for sharing non-consensual, explicit images — whether authentic or AI-generated — of minors. Publishing those images of adults would require a penalty of two years in prison. Additionally, social media companies would be required to remove such content within 48 hours of being notified by the victim.

During the discussions, victims like Elliston Berry, a 15-year-old from Texas, shared their experiences with AI-generated deepfakes. Berry recounted discovering that a nude image with her face had been created and circulated online when she was just 14. “I felt responsible and ashamed to tell my parents, despite doing nothing wrong,” she said.

Francesca Mani, a New Jersey teen, similarly recounted finding deepfake images of herself online at age 14, calling for schools to take immediate action.

The first lady concluded saying that passing the law would be a “powerful step toward justice, healing and unity.”

Melania Trump hosts a roundtable to protect the youth from online harm pic.twitter.com/5Y9bKyxFk9 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 3, 2025

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!