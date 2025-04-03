Female fencer punished for refusing to take on male competitor

by WorldTribune Staff, April 3, 2025 Real World News



When Stephanie Turner made the decision not to compete against a man in the women’s competition of the Cherry Blossom Open in Maryland she was issued a black card by the referee.

A black card is the most severe penalty in fencing. It resulted in Turner’s immediate expulsion from the competition and potentially further sanctions like future tournament exclusion or suspension.

Instead of competing against Redmond Sullivan, a man who identifies as a trans woman, Turner decided to take a knee and was issued the black card.

She told Fox News Digital she was then escorted out of the event and was made to sign a document acknowledging the penalty.

The Cherry Blossom Open is a USA Fencing sanctioned Regional Open Circuit (ROC) tournament, designed to provide competitive opportunities for fencers beyond the local and division levels, but below the NAC Division I level.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova posted to X: “This is what happens when female athletes protest! Anyone here still thinks this is fair??? I am fuming… and shame on @USAFencing, shame on you for doing this. How dare you throw women under the gender bulls— bus!!!”

Former NCAA fencer Juliana Peceli posted to X: “As a retired D1 @NCAA fencer, I was forced to compete against men who claimed to be women. Female athletes dedicate our lives to our sport, only to have men take our spots, our titles, and our future. Kudos to the women who refuse to accept this injustice.”

USA Fencing said in a statement to Fox News Digital: “USA Fencing enacted our current transgender and non-binary athlete policy in 2023. The policy was designed to expand access to the sport of fencing and create inclusive, safe spaces. The policy is based on the principle that everyone should have the ability to participate in sports and was based upon the research available of the day.

“We respect the viewpoints on all sides and encourage our members to continue sharing them with us as the matter evolves. It’s important for the fencing community to engage in this dialogue, but we expect this conversation to be conducted respectfully, whether at our tournaments or in online spaces. The way to progress is by respectful discussion based in evidence.”

Turner told Fox News Digital she was a lifelong Democrat, but the idea of having biological males in women’s sports never sat right with her. She said she identifies as a “new Republican conservative.”

“I voted red down the ticket this year,” Turner said. “It was like waking up to the lies of the mainstream media… Just to watch so many of my friends have this glassy-eyed look while just defending this policy because their brains can not manage the possibility that their party or their position has been wrong on this, and perhaps this isn’t a civil rights movement, and they have been misled.”

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!