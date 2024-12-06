Federal agencies scramble to ‘Trump-proof’ government, spend Swamp dry

Analysts by WorldTribune Staff, December 6, 2024 Real World News



Leftists in the federal government who feel they won’t be back in power any time soon have been funneling as much cash as possible to progressive groups in an attempt to lock in policies they know President-elect Donald Trump does not support and possibly secure future employment.

They call it “Trump-proofing” the federal government.

Project Veritas revealed that an official in the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said the agency had been sending billions of dollars to climate change organizations “as fast as possible.”

“It truly feels like we’re on the Titanic and we’re throwing gold bars off the edge,” said the person, identified in the video as EPA special adviser Brant Efron.

Michael McKenna, a senior official in the first Trump White House, said pointed to an Energy Department clean energy loan guarantee program that over the past few years of the Biden-Harris administration had issued just $12 billion in loans. Since Trump’s decisive election victory, the department has been rushing to finalize tens of billions of dollars in new loans.

“This is the last helicopter out of Saigon,” McKenna said. “There is a string of thought on the Left that they might be in the wilderness for 8 or 12 years.”

Politico cited Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo as saying she wants to “leave no cash for Trump” from a $50 billion microchip subsidy program.

“I’d like to have really almost all of the money obligated by the time we leave,” she told the leftist outlet. “That’s the goal, and I certainly want to have all the major announcements done as it relates to the big, leading-edge companies.”

Not all of the so-called “Trump-proofing” entails handing out cash.

Leftist groups who favor open borders have called on the Biden-Harris administration to shut down detention facilities so Trump has less capacity to carry out deportations.

Some groups have urged Joe Biden to issue a blanket pardon to illegal aliens.

At the Social Security Administration, The Washington Time reported that officials have confirmed they locked in a generous telework agreement that allows employees to work as little as two days per week in the office.

Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter was also seen as a major example of “Trump-proofing.” The elder Biden could have just wiped away Hunter’s tax and gun crime convictions, but he chose to have the pardon cover anything else the Department of Justice might bring against his son.

