FBI officially declares July13 Butler, PA case closed; Still open is the rest of the story

Has investigating the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt on President Donald Trump at Butler, Pennsylvania fallen off the FBI’s radar?

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo that the case has officially been shut down because two related matters are now either heading to or already sitting in federal court.

Revolver News noted: “That’s the explanation. And sure, in legal terms, that’s technically how things work. But for most Americans watching this unfold, it still doesn’t sit right.”

Is the challenge of taming what President Dwight Eisenhower termed the “military industrial complex,” more recently known as the “administrative state” or the “Deep State,” beyond the scope of the new directors of the FBI?

The answer is yes, but no one wants to say that. Until the nation can come to terms with the dark secrets behind the JFK assassination, 9/11, the multiple Clinton scandals including the death of Vince Foster, and the worldwide web of Jeffrey Epstein’s connections, then we can’t know whether the FBI is redeemable.

Former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington posted to X:

I'm sorry, the investigation into J13 is closed? Who were you briefed by? The people who came in, hosed down the crime scene, cremated the body, stonewalled congressional investigators, and lawyered up the family?

Why are there two cases in federal court if would-be assassin Thomas Crooks is dead?

Thomas Matthew Crooks was photographed by 'someone' who was allegedly law enforcement and he still got on a roof directly in front of whomever took this photo to get off several shots?

Bongino said there was “no ‘there’ there.”

“No bombshell. No dark secret waiting to come out. Nothing more to the story. For a lot of people, that comment was like a gut punch,” Revolver News added. “Because after everything we’ve seen, everything we’ve been lied to about, hearing that there’s nothing more to know feels like a betrayal to some people. Even when it comes from the good guys.”

Revolver News continued: “Because here’s the thing. Even Trump’s most loyal supporters have been burned one too many times. After years of gaslighting and cover-ups, being able to trust any official narrative is difficult for many Americans. And because of that, even close allies like Bongino and Patel can start to look suspicious, not because they are, but because we’ve all been trained by experience to assume there’s always more hiding behind the curtain.”

Like, why was CNN broadcasting live from the Butler rally? The anti-Trump network hadn’t been live at any other 2024 Trump rally. So why that one? Why then?

In 2024, Trump held 96 rallies. CNN aired just ONE live—the Butler, PA rally.

A lot of people have raised this point, including Joe Rogan:

Trump held 96 rallies in 2024, yet CNN only aired 1 of them live? Butler, PA.

