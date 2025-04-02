FBI logs: 2020 ‘gag order’ blocked all comments on Hunter Biden laptop story

by WorldTribune Staff, April 2, 2025 Real World News



Top officials at the FBI imposed a “gag order” on all agents regarding the New York Post’s October 2020 report on the Hunter Biden laptop, newly released FBI chat logs reveal.

The chat logs, published Tuesday on X by the House Judiciary Committee, also show that the bureau extended the gag order to an FBI analyst who attempted to alert social media companies that the laptop was authentic — before the companies moved to censor the Post’s story.

At that time, the FBI already had Hunter Biden’s laptop in its possession.

The New York Post released its first story on the laptop’s content on Oct. 14, 2020. That same day, FBI officials instructed agents, “please do not discuss Biden matter.”

Earlier chats show a group of agents — including Laura Dehmlow, Bradley Benavides and James Dennehy — debating the Post’s story.

“You guys are tracking the coverage of the laptop right?” Dehmlow wrote. Both Benavides and Dennehy replied affirmatively.

Later, agents whose names remain sealed sent messages stating, “right answer – nobody on call is authorized to comment upon NY Post story” and “nobody [is] authorized to comment.”

One agent asked if another had “admonished” the colleague who nearly revealed the laptop’s authenticity to Big Tech companies. “Yes but he wont [sic] shut up,” one response read.

Hours later, agents reiterated that they were forbidden from commenting on the laptop story, with messages like “official response no commen [sic] and “we cannot comment.”

A previous transcribed interview with Dehmlow revealed that during a Zoom meeting with Big Tech, an FBI agent was interrupted before he could confirm the laptop was real and already in the bureau’s possession.

The FBI had verified the laptop in 2019 by cross-referencing its serial number with Hunter’s iCloud storage, FBI special agent Erika Jensen stated during Hunter’s criminal trial in 2024.

Despite this verification, the bureau remained silent while social media companies debated whether the Post’s story was tied to a Russian disinformation campaign.

The laptop revealed that while Hunter Biden failed to pay millions in taxes, he also consumed drugs, paid for prostitutes and launched what Republicans call an “influence-peddling scheme” aimed at selling access — or at least the appearance of access — to Joe Biden in exchange for payments.

According to the laptop, 10% of these payments were earmarked for the “Big Guy,” a term confirmed by former Biden ally Devon Archer to refer to Joe Biden.

