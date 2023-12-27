FBI has lost credibility with American public, polls and comments confirm

by WorldTribune Staff, December 27, 2023

In a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, a large majority of voters said they are concerned the FBI will interfere in future elections.

In the survey, 70 percent of respondents said that they were either very or somewhat concerned about interference by the FBI and other intelligence agencies in elections. Further, 71 percent agreed that changes post-2016 had not done enough to prevent further election interference and that “wide-ranging” reform was still required at the bureau.

The once-reputable law enforcement agency took to X on Christmas Day to post a “happy holidays” message:

The #FBI wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season! pic.twitter.com/p2zjgxzCud — FBI (@FBI) December 25, 2023

And the American public let the bureau have it:

“Is that Epstein’s hard drives in that fire?”

“Are you guys burning evidence that could convict Hunter Biden in that fire?”

“What about a Merry Christmas? Do any of you godless feds wish anyone a Merry Christmas?”

“You being unemployed or in prison is the holiday gift America needs.”

“Even their fire leans left.”

“In case you haven’t noticed, Americans have lost all respect for you. You have no one to blame but yourselves.”

“Reading the comments kinda tells you that the citizens have lost all faith in your institution. ”

“It’s ok to say Merry Christmas. Now get back to work locking up patriotic grandmothers or whatever you bums do.”

“There’s no time for pleasantries. Not when there are so many more innocent civilians that y’all can falsely label as domestic terrorists.”

“Taking a break from terrorizing innocent Americans?”

“Still investigating church goers?”

“Any leads on the J6 pipe bomber tonight?”

“Give everyone a nice Christmas present by disbanding and ceasing operations. Your agency has become broken beyond repair. We used to think you were good guys but now know otherwise.”

“Everybody hates you”

