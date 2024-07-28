FBI, but not Director Wray, changes its story on ‘what struck former President Trump’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 28, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The FBI has confirmed that former President Donald Trump was “struck” by a “bullet” at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

The bureau said in a one-sentence statement which made no mention of FBI Director Christopher Wray or his congressional testimony on July 24: “What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle.”

Trump responded with a post to Truth Social, saying: “I assume that’s the best apology that we’ll get from Director Wray, but it is fully accepted.”

The FBI’s statement comes after Wray in congressional testimony insisted there was “some doubt” surrounding whether the 2024 GOP presidential candidate had been hit by “a bullet or shrapnel.”

Following Wray’s testimony, Trump posted the following to Truth Social:

Meanwhile, Trump after holding a rally Saturday at an indoor arena in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Trump said he would return to outdoor rallies and also signaled his intent to hold another rally in Butler.

DJT: I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO. WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE — FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS. “And we want to thank each and every one of the believers in this room for your prayers and your incredible support. I really did appreciate it.

Something was working. That we know… So I thank you very much. And I stand before you tonight, thanks to the power of prayer and the grace of Almighty God.

As I think you can see, I’ve recovered well. And in fact, I just took the last bandage off of my ear. I took it off for this group.” I WILL CONTINUE TO DO OUTDOOR RALLIES, AND SECRET SERVICE HAS AGREED TO SUBSTANTIALLY STEP UP THEIR OPERATION. THEY ARE VERY CAPABLE OF DOING SO. NO ONE CAN EVER BE ALLOWED TO STOP OR IMPEDE FREE SPEECH OR GATHERING!!!

They tried to coup him, impeach him, remove him from the ballot, they ran show trials against him, tried to bankrupt him and his family, put him in prison, and assassinate him. They’re OBVIOUSLY not done and it is reasonable to be worried about what their next step is. https://t.co/UCpiCqJ0w9 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 27, 2024

