Faked news? Harris rally in Arizona was by invitation only; ID required

Kamala Harris and the Democrat Party have time and again said identification should not be required to vote. Yet Harris’s campaign team required ID to get into her rally on Friday in Glendale, Arizona.

Prior to Harris’s trip to Glendale, KJZZ-Phoenix radio reported that several of its listeners asked if the event was open to the public.

It wasn’t.

The rally at Desert Diamond Arena was invitation only.

“The Arizona Democratic Party started sending out non-transferrable invitations by email on Thursday afternoon. Only those who RSVP’d to the event and bring ID matching the invitation will be allowed in the arena because of security concerns,” KJZZ reported on Wednesday, adding “it is not clear how people got on the invite list or what the capacity is for the event. Registration is now closed.”

Writing for The Post Millennial on Saturday, Thomas Stevenson noted:

“The rally being unavailable to the public has raised questions about the campaign’s credibility and what kind of audience would be there if only a public announcement had been made. The revelations could also draw criticism from the Trump camp, which has often cited the amount of people he draws as a sign of support for him in the country.

“Other instances of seemingly manufactured support for Harris included a company paying social media influencers to make memes of Harris and to tell followers to like and share her posts.”

You are fake and so is your campaign https://t.co/G7NwizOOt0 — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) August 10, 2024

Along with questions about the authenticity of the Harris campaign, Republicans have also pointed that Harris has essentially no campaign platform and, when she does play up an issue, it’s something that GOP candidate Donald Trump has already proposed.

Trump posted to Truth Social:

“Kamala Harris, whose “Honeymoon” period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy. The difference is, she won’t do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes! This was a TRUMP idea – She has no ideas, she can only steal from me. Remember, Kamala has proposed the LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY – It won’t happen. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

