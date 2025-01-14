Extended Obama era ends with Biden disaster; Where’s Michelle?

by WorldTribune Staff, January 14, 2025 Real World News



America is in the last week of the Biden administration and the extended Obama era.

Barack Obama was ultimately “2024’s biggest loser. From 2024’s vantage point, is there any way to look at Barack Obama’s legacy but as a tragic blight on American history?” columnist Eddie Scarry wrote for The Federalist.

Obama’s top legislative achievement was his overhaul of the health insurance industry. “The ultimate result,” Scarry wrote, “has been higher prices and fewer insurance options.”

Obama supported Hillary Clinton as his successor, discouraging Joe Biden.

“She was ended by Trump,” Scarry noted. “In 2020, Biden became the Democrat nominee with the eventual support of Obama, only to preside over breakouts of foreign conflict, hyperinflation, rampant crime, and unmitigated chaos at the southern border, none of which was inevitable but in fact instigated by Biden’s agenda. Now voters are once again turning to Trump.”

Obama’s behavior in the final months of the 2024 presidential campaign “was nothing short of appalling,” Scarry wrote.

“Obama first stood by and said nothing when George Clooney, who I had no idea was Democrat royalty, announced in The New York Times that Biden should give up his reelection campaign, as if there was some obvious plan as to what the party would do in that event. Obama did nothing and said nothing as his former vice president was squeezed out, and then he offered what should go down in Democrat history as the most uncomfortable, underwhelming endorsement a former president has ever offered a subsequent nominee. Obama participated in a highly staged phone call with Harris and, with all the enthusiasm of a mortician, told her, ‘It appears that people feel very strongly that you need to be our nominee.’ ”

Then there was Obama belittling black men.

“Because he shared in their race (somewhat), Obama felt they should do as he said,” Scarry wrote. “ ‘You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses,’ he told them to their faces with his arms crossed and brow furrowed. ‘I’ve got a problem with that because part of it makes me think — and I’m speaking to men directly now — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president.’ Obama literally wagged his finger to tell these grown men, ‘That’s not acceptable. This shouldn’t even be a question.’ ”

Obama then trotted out wife Michelle to further nag male voters.

“So fellas,” she said at a rally in Michigan, “before you cast your votes ask yourselves what side of history do you want to be on.” She said male “rage” is what could cost Democrats the election. “If we don’t get this election right,” she nagged, “your wife, your daughter, your mother — we as women will become collateral damage to your rage. So are you men prepared to look into the eyes of the women and children you love and tell them that you supported this assault on our safety?”

Scarry noted: “Generally speaking, Democrat men have never been accused of being too manly, but it remains a mystery as to who came up with the idea to browbeat them into voting for Kamala. If it was Obama’s idea, man has he lost his magic. And if it wasn’t his idea, man has he lost his magic.”

Speaking of Obama magic, is Michelle out searching for hers? The former first lady skipped former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and her team also announced she won’t be at President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama said in a statement to The Associated Press.

All other former presidents and their spouses are expected to attend the Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony, including George W. and Laura Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Joe and Jill Biden.

Meanwhile, special counsel David Weiss released his final report on his Hunter Biden investigation on Jan. 10.

Critics slammed the 27-page report:

Surprising no one, @USAttyWeiss‘s final act is one of cowardice. The last sentence in his pathetically short “report” is as asinine as the 6 year “investigation” he conducted. The pardon actually makes a “discuss[ion]” about “additional charges” even MORE “warranted.”… https://t.co/NQOK4MT7MN pic.twitter.com/zfbkbQDpgp — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) January 14, 2025

🚨Special Counsel Weiss’s report on Hunter Biden is out— only **27 pages long**, followed by appendices. What a joke. Whistleblowers showed there was so much more to investigate— but Weiss let Hunter off the hook for China, FARA, money laundering, & more.https://t.co/dKIiMEN4MT pic.twitter.com/fr88guel7h — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 13, 2025

