Explaining Trump’s powerfully diverse Cabinet: ‘Keep your friends close but your enemies closer’?

by WorldTribune Staff, January 2, 2025



President-elect Donald Trump is in the process of assembling one of the most ideologically diverse Cabinets in American history.

“Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose family is American Democratic royalty, will work alongside Vice President J.D. Vance, who was born into poverty with a drug-addicted mother,” Jeff Mordock noted in a Jan. 1 analysis for The Washington Times. “Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was heavily criticized for her record on LGBTQ issues as South Dakota governor, will attend Cabinet meetings with openly gay Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.”

“Kennedy’s pro-choice stance clashes with the beliefs of Trump’s evangelical supporters. Labor Secretary nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer is so pro-union that her views align more closely with those of President Biden than her future boss.”

Trump’s Cabinet selections reflect “the new coalition that sent him to the White House,” said historian Craig Shirley. “They are from all different walks of life. Kennedy is from a society of culture and privilege, while J.D. Vance is not, and even [Defense Secretary nominee] Pete Hegseth represents a different portion of American society.”

The second Trump administration will have establishment conservatives such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz.

Trump’s picks also include notable firsts. Susie Wiles, his former campaign manager, will become the first female White House chief of staff. Bessent will become the highest-ranking openly gay official in U.S. history. Kash Patel will be the first person of color to run the FBI.

It will also include a new breed of Republicans who are fully on board with Trump’s MAGA movement such as Hegseth, border czar Tom Homan, Attorney General pick Pam Bondi, and disaffected Democrats such as Kennedy and Director of National Intelligence selection Tulsi Gabbard. Bessent raised money for Democrat Al Gore’s presidential campaign in 2000 and served as chief investment officer for the firm run by liberal billionaire and campaign donor George Soros.

Those ideologies, analysts say, are overshadowed by the Cabinet selections’ overwhelming loyalty to Trump.

“Trump’s rewarding loyalty, but none of them will last past the day they decide to buck Trump,” said Christopher Whipple, who has written books about presidential chiefs of staff.

“Cabinet secretaries are important, but the notion that you are going to sit around the Cabinet room cross-pollinating and sharing ideas about how to govern is a fantasy. That doesn’t happen,” Whipple said.

While generally popular, Trump’s appointments have also generated cognitive dissonance with his supporters. Is he, like the Godfather, playing the long game?

