Ex-CIA officer: More than 1,000 Al Qaida in U.S. planning next homeland attacks

Could the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans and the vehicle explosion outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas suggest that something larger is unfolding?

Al Qaida sleeper cells in the United States could be activating following the two incidents, a former CIA officer said.

There are likely more than 1,000 Al Qaida jihadists currently in the U.S. who are planning the next attacks on the homeland, Sarah Adams told the Shawn Ryan Show.

Ryan asked Adams: “I just want to clarify. You are 100% certain that there are 1,000 plus Al Qaida-trained fighters within the U.S. borders?”

Adams, currently a global threat advisor with extensive experience in Middle Eastern affairs, responded: “Well, Al Qaida says they trained and deployed a thousand for this attack. First off, I think there are more than a thousand Al Qaida members in the United States, but for the Homeland Attack, that number is based on what Al Qaida is saying, so they could exaggerate it; however, they did have about 1,400 in the Hamas attack so the number is not off from what they did in the first round of attacks.”

Zero Hedge noted, citing a federal source close to the counter-terrorism community, that “some of the latest intelligence briefings have indicated that pre-trained Al Qaida terrorists have entered the U.S. through the Biden-Harris administration’s open southern border. The Biden-Harris administration’s disastrous exit from Afghanistan gave rise to Al Qaida’s global jihad push (read: “Al Qaida Is Winning – The New Caliphate In Syria“).

A CNN report, which was filed after the terror attack in New Orleans, stated the Department of Homeland Security had warned about “lone wolf” attacks last month.

“Lone offenders have historically used simple tactics, such as edged weapons, firearms, or vehicle ramming, due to their ease of access, ability to inflict mass casualties, and lack of required training,” CNN cited a DHS bulletin as saying.

The FBI on Thursday said that New Orleans terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar acted alone after first saying there was the potential for 4 to 5 accomplices.

The FBI says “no definitive link” has been discovered between Jabbar and Las Vegas bomber Matthew Livelsberger although reports have noted both had previously served at the same military base and both used the Turo app to rent vehicles used in their attacks.

Frightening information to hear. Former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams is warning of an IRGC U.S. Homeland attack in retaliation for Soleimani. She says 1,000 or more terrorists may already be here and discusses the “Invisible Bomb” undetectable to magnetometers and now… pic.twitter.com/tVGLhHGqZI — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) December 28, 2024

