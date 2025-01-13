Evidence of the ‘fedsurrection’ is no big secret

by WorldTribune Staff, January 13, 2025 Real World News



President-elect Donald Trump said he’s planning to issue “major pardons” for J6 defendants:

“People that didn’t even walk into the building are in jail right now. So we’ll be looking at the whole thing but I’ll be making major pardons, yes,” Trump said during a Jan. 7 press conference at Mar-a-Lago.

Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused Trump of wanting to “whitewash the insurrection.”

For the past four years, independent media have been deconstructing the “insurrection” narrative.

Evidence of a “fedsurrection,” on the other hand, is no secret, as the Contrarian Coffeehouse summed up in a Jan. 13 Substack.com analysis.

The FBI’s paid informants

Former assistant director of the FBI’s Washington field office Steven D’Antuono said that the FBI had so many paid informants at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 that it lost track of the number and had to perform a later audit to determine exactly how many “Confidential Human Sources” run by different FBI field offices were present.

“In addition to the paid informants, several of whom apparently were inciting the crowd to enter the U.S. Capitol building, the FBI had at least 18 undercover agents in the crowd plus an estimated 20 from the Department of Homeland Security. It was not an accident that the government didn’t send National Guard troops in advance to keep order, as requested by President Trump in the preceding week,” the analysis noted.

Groups of men inciting the crowd

Journalist J. Michael Waller described “scattered groups of men exhorting the marchers to gather closely and tightly toward the center of the outside of the Capitol building and prevent them from leaving,” that he characterized as “agents-provocateurs.”

He described them as “younger twentysomethings wearing new Trump or MAGA hats, often with the visor in the back, showing no enthusiasm and either looking at the ground, glowering, or holding out their phones with outstretched arms to make videos of as many faces as possible in the crowd.”

Another group, Waller noted, were “unlike others in old military clothes who tended to be affable and talkative, these sullen men seemed not to speak to anyone at all. As we would see, they were the disciplined, uniformed column of attackers.”

After the D.C. Capitol Police started to launch tear-gas canisters into the crowd gathering outside the Capitol building, Waller noted: “As another canister of tear gas went off, a few people started pushing against the current of incoming marchers to leave the area. Then, a loud, bellowing shout from behind: ‘Forward! Do not retreat! Forward!’ ”

No National Guard

Why did it take so long for the National Guard to be sent to maintain peace at the U.S. Capitol on J6?

It is now known that several days before, Trump met with senior Pentagon leaders and directed them to make sure any events on Jan. 6, 2021 were safe. House Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk commented, “these Senior Pentagon officials ignored President Trump’s guidance AND misled Congressional Leaders to believe they were doing their job, when they were not.”

Trump offered to send 10,000 National Guard troops to maintain peace at the Capitol, but his offer was rejected by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington, DC mayor Muriel Bowser. In addition, the former chief of U.S. Capitol Police, Steve Sund, said security officials at the House and Senate rebuffed his six requests several days in advance and again on that day to call in the National Guard to maintain peace.

The analysis noted: “Why? Could it be because they did not want the evidence of election fraud to be heard at the joint session of Congress and they needed media coverage of ‘violent protesters’ to substantiate the ‘Trump and his supporters are insurrectionists’ narrative?”

Loudermilk revealed that the Democrat-led House “Jan. 6” Select Committee withheld crucial evidence from the public and covered up testimony about Trump pushing for National Guard troops to protect the U.S. Capitol on that day. They also suppressed video footage of Capitol police escorting J6 protesters within the building to the Senate floor, while making no attempt to stop them from doing so or even informing them that they were doing anything illegal.

According to subcommittee’s 128-page report, lawmakers under Pelosi’s direction involved with the Select Committee suppressed evidence that contradicted their pre-determined narrative and deleted more than a terabyte of digital data including video records of 900 interviews. The documents provided to Loudermilk’s committee included 100 encrypted, password-protected documents, of which the passwords were never provided.

