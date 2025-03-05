Epic Trump speech to Congress featured human touch, exposed Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2025 Real World News



Americans love optimism.

And President Donald Trump gave the country a lot to be hopeful about in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

A CBS News poll taken after the speech to Congress showed that 76 percent of Americans approved of what Trump said, while just 23 percent disapproved.

“President Trump always invites the best guests to these speeches. The Trumps love people. That’s the biggest difference they have with the ruling class,” former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted in a social media post.

That difference was glaring on Tuesday night, particularly when Democrats chose to remain seated during Trump’s tribute to Laken Riley, the nursing student murdered by an illegal alien gang member, and DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer survivor who wants to be a cop and who Trump made a Secret Service agent on Tuesday night.

When Trump announced to guest Jason Hartley that he was accepted to West Point and would be following his father, grandfather and great-grandfather’s legacy of military service, the young man’s face lit up. Democrats stayed scowling in their seats.

Writing for The Tennessean, guest columnist Cameron Smith noted: “Trump put on a showcase of American wins and put a spotlight on those unwilling to celebrate them. Democrats appeared old, sad and cranky.”

One Democrat, 77-year-old Rep. Al Green of Texas, was escorted out of the chamber after his cane-raising outburst. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, age 84, who famously ripped up Trump’s SOTU speech in 2020, sat stone faced for most of Tuesday night’s speech while leaning on her cane.

And then there is 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray. She was kidnapped, assaulted, and brutally murdered by two illegal aliens who had been released into the American interior by the Biden-Harris regime.

Across Galveston Bay from where Jocelyn lived in Houston, Trump renamed a 34,000-acre wildlife sanctuary after Jocelyn and presented the executive order in his speech. Her mother, Alexis, who attended Trump’s address, was genuinely touched by the gesture.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Incredible how President Trump is recognizing all these victims of the border crisis the media told us didn’t happen for 4 years.”

Writing for Blaze Media, Rebeka Zeljko noted that Trump “trolled House and Senate Democrats during his address to the joint session of Congress Tuesday night, pointing to their tireless efforts to tank his presidency.”

Trump stated: “We have ended weaponized government, where, as an example, a sitting president is allowed to viciously prosecute a political opponent, like me. How did that work out?”

“And I have stopped all government censorship and brought back free speech in America,” Trump added.

Those comments earned one of many standing ovations from Republicans, while Democrats stubbornly stayed in their seats.

Trump then addressed the demoralized Democrats:

“Democrats sitting before me, for just this one night, why not join us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America? For the good of our nation, let’s work together, and let’s truly make America great again.”

Outreach to the unreachable.

As several Democrats sat stoically while holding paddles reading “Musk steals,” Trump noted: “To combat inflation, we will be ending the flagrant waste of taxpayer dollars. I have created the brand-new Department of Government Efficiency: DOGE, which is headed by Elon Musk. Perhaps you’ve heard of it.”

As Zeljko noted: “To Democrats’ dismay, Trump’s humorous jabs at the opposition underscored a speech that was ultimately shaped by optimism and American success, just as Americans voted for.”

I take back when I said USAID was the final nail in the Democrat coffin- tonight was. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 5, 2025

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!