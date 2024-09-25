‘Entire U.S. Military is watching:’ Trump warns Iran after briefing on assassination plots

by WorldTribune Staff, September 25, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



“An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!” Donald Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday after it was reported his campaign had been briefed by U.S. intelligence officials about “real and specific” threats made against him by Iran.

“President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States,” Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung stated Tuesday evening.

“Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference,” Cheung continued.

Trump posted to social media: “Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you to Congress for unanimously approving far more money to Secret Service – Zero ‘NO’ Votes, strictly bipartisan. Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “I really have to tell the zoomers, politics is not usually like this. Presidential elections are not usually like this. Usually they’re kind of boring. Multiple assassination attempts, sitting presidents dropping out, nuclear war threats, one party trying to lock up the other candidate. There’s never been anything like this.”

A former European parliament official and co-founder of Spain’s Vox party who was shot last year, said it was an Iranian attempt on his life.

“My case is one among many,” Alejo Vidal-Quadras said at an International Committee in Search of Justice event in Brussels. “The Iranian ayatollahs have perpetrated their assassinations, kidnappings and bombings in five continents.”

North America is among them:

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national, with attempting to commit an act of terrorism and orchestrate a murder-for-hire plot to assassinate a politician or U.S. government official on U.S. soil. Trump was reportedly among the targets.

Court filings show Merchant spent time this past spring in Iran before arriving in the U.S. to try to carry out his eventually-foiled plot.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said during the Sept. 11 announcement that Merchant has “close ties to Iran” and that the plot was “straight out of the Iranian regime’s playbook.”

Prior to Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 race, Iran had hacked the Trump campaign and attempted to send the stolen information to the Biden-Harris campaign and media organizations.

Tuesday’s briefing of the Trump campaign on the Iran threats came the same day that Ryan Wesley Routh was charged with the attempted assassination of Trump.

Florida Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who presided over the Biden-Harris DOJ’s prosecution of Trump in the classified documents case, will preside over the trial of Routh.

Routh allegedly camped out near Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida for 12 hours waiting for the former president to give him an opportunity to kill him. After he was discovered by Secret Service, shot at, and fled the scene, agents discovered a long rifle and a scope that he’d allegedly left behind.

As Routh drove away from the course, a citizen photographed his license plate and sent the information to local law enforcement, allowing them to shut down the highway and conduct a manhunt until he was found and apprehended.

The assassination attempt against Trump on Sept. 15 was the second attempt on his life in recent months, the first being on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

