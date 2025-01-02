Embattled South Korean president vows to return nation to its people in New Year letter

by WorldTribune Staff, January 2, 2025 Real World News



Since leftists in the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) wrangled an arrest warrant from a court in Seoul for President Yoon Suk-Yeol on Dec. 31, Yoon’s supporters have been present 24 hours a day packing the sidewalks across from the presidential residence in an all-out effort to prevent the arrest.

오늘 한남동 관저 앞 윤대통령 지지 시위 모습. #stopthesteal

주권침탈 세력과 반국가세력을 일거에 척결합시다!#부정선거 pic.twitter.com/zqstZ54HrC — Paul Sungwon Kim (@paulswpkim) January 1, 2025

Yoon, who was impeached by the DPK-led National Assembly and is awaiting the Constitutional Court’s decision on whether to uphold the impeachment, expressed his gratitude in a New Year’s letter:

Dear patriotic citizens who love freedom and democracy! Thank you so much for coming out in this cold weather on New Year’s Day to protect the constitutional order of liberal democracy in this country. I am watching your efforts through the live YouTube broadcast. I am truly grateful and deeply worried about you. I am also very concerned about your health in this cold weather. Currently, the Republic of Korea is in danger due to the maneuvers of sovereignty-infringing forces and anti-state elements from within and outside the country. Together with you, I will fight to the end to protect this country. The master of liberal democracy is not the state or the party, but each and every citizen. We’ll certainly win! Let’s work harder! Again, thank you so much. I wish you good health in the new year. President Yoon Suk Yeol

The arrest warrant for a sitting South Korea president is unprecedented. Yoon, who has been suspended from office, is facing an investigation on allegations that he was the leader of an insurrection when he briefly declared martial law last month. The insurrection charge is one of the few from which a South Korean president does not have immunity.

The arrest warrant is separate from the Constitutional Court’s impeachment hearings. Yoon was impeached by the DPK-led National Assembly for his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, which was overturned by the National Assembly and officially withdrawn six hours later.

South Korea’s people now realize that, with the failure of their institutions, only they can save their country. https://t.co/4hJNOXasTV — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) January 2, 2025

A new organization, Professors for Freedom and Justice in Korea (PFJK), said it plans to hold a daily rallies from Jan. 2 to Jan. 31, 2025 (except weekends and holidays) in front of the Chinese Embassy in Seoul. “They will call for China to stop interfering in South Korea’s political and economic affairs and cease its cultural warfare,” East Asia Research Center reported.

Something CCP China would say, but it’s proxy KCTU labor union expresses in front of @USEmbassySeoul:

“Arrest Yoon Suk-yeol, the head of insurrection; withdraw the US military, which is behind insurrection” Patriotic Koreans are fighting the CCP & its proxy. https://t.co/30o9S2WWSI — Tara O (@DrTaraO) January 2, 2025

In a Jan. 1 statement published by East Asia Research Center, Kim Tae-San, a senior-ranking defector from North Korea, compares the current situation in South Korea with that of the kangaroo court of North Korea.

What is laughable is the so-called conservatives like Hong Joon-Pyo, Mayor of Daegu, and Oh Se-Hoon, Mayor of Seoul, who delude themselves by supporting quietly the impeachment of President Yoon, thinking that they would become the next president themselves.

Do they really think they have a chance with the fraudulent election system in place? Do they believe Lee Jae-Myung, who mobilized the National Assembly and even brought in the CCP to impeach Yoon, would yield the presidency to Hong Jun-Pyo or Oh Se-Hoon? Do they really believe that Lee would serve up the presidency on a plate to them?

Those who betrayed President Park Geun-Hye and handed over the power to leftists are now trying to sell off President Yoon to fulfill their grubby political ambition. The likes of Hong Jun-Pyo and Oh Se-Hoon are the betrayers pretending to be conservatives.

The only way the Republic of Korea can survive is to first, fix the election fraud. At the same time, disband the DPK, the Korean Worker’s Party’s doppelganger. And thirdly, purge all the remnants of the National Assembly and the leftist media that participated in impeaching President Yoon.

Let us rise up together and stop President Yoon’s impeachment as we straighten out the broken election process and win this patriotic war with our talents, hearts, and souls, and every penny we can afford.

In the new year of 2025, let the Korean citizens across the country rise up and contribute their talents, strengths, wealth, and hearts to the patriotic war to prevent President Yoon’s impeachment and correct the election fraud!

