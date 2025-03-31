Elon Musk in Wisconsin: Social Security benefits provided to millions of non-citizens

by WorldTribune Staff, March 31, 2025 Real World News



More than two million non-citizens received U.S. Social Security numbers in Fiscal Year 2024, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has found.

“People sometimes think that under the Biden administration that he was simply asleep with the switch. They weren’t asleep at the switch,” Musk told a crowd in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Monday where he was rallying in support of conservative state Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel.

“It was a massive, large scale program to import as many illegals as possible, ultimately, to change the entire voting map of the United States and disenfranchise the American people and make it a permanent, deep, blue, one party state from which there would be no escape,” Musk said.

Musk cited data from an internal Social Security Administration (SSA) database which showed over 4.8 million non-citizens have received new SSA numbers since FY2021.

Venture capitalist Antonio Gracias, a close friend of Musk, told the audience: ‘I have been from DC to Social Security offices to the border to track this down.”

Many of the non-citizens were set to receive “max” benefits from the Biden-Harris Administration, Gracias said.

“The defaults in the system, from Social Security to all of the benefit programs have been set to max inclusion, max pay for these people, and minimum collection,” Gracias said. “We found 1.3 million of them already on Medicaid, as an example. We found people here registered to vote in this population.”

Musk on Monday launched what he hopes will be a massive get-out-the-vote effort for Tuesday’s election in which Schimel faces off against leftist Susan Crawford. The outcome will decide whether the Wisconsin Supreme Court is majority conservative or liberal. If Crawford wins, she has indicated she will support redrawing the state’s electoral map which would almost ensure that Democrats gain two congressional seats in the 2026 midterms.

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social:

Brad Schimel’s Opponent, Susan Crawford, is a DISASTER! She is so Far Left that even her own Party, the Radical Democrats, don’t want ANYTHING to do with her. Wisconsin Values are perfectly represented by Brad Schimel. He is Conservative, Strong and, above all, SANE. His Opponent is a Liberal Lunatic who will throw our Country, and the State of Wisconsin, into TOTAL CHAOS. Vote for Brad Schimel!

🚨 JUST IN: Elon Musk launches GET OUT THE VOTE operation for Tuesday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race in support of Brad Schimel. This is a PAID get out the vote – $20 for each person you recruit. AND – that voter themselves can get $20 if they submit a photo near the polling… pic.twitter.com/IQAYI5iNFm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 31, 2025

