Election interference? Democrats in Michigan, Wisconsin rule RFK Jr. must stay on ballot

by WorldTribune Staff, August 29, 2024



When he announced he was suspending his independent run for the presidency, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he would seek to have his name removed from the ballots in the key swing states.

Democrats who oversee elections in two of those states, Michigan and Wisconsin, insisted RFK Jr.’s name must remain on the ballot.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Democrats in Michigan and Wisconsin are now ruling that RFK must appear on the ballot even after he withdrew from the race. Are you paying attention yet?

“Democrats stripped RFK of his Secret Service but are refusing to allow his name to be taken off the ballot in Michigan and Wisconsin. This is what they do. If Democrats are going to force RFK to stay on the ballot, Republicans should fight to force them to keep Biden on the ballot. Chess not checkers.”

The senior press secretary for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told Axios: “Minor party candidates cannot withdraw, so his name will remain on the ballot in the November election.”

Benson is the same secretary of state who attempted to block leftist independent candidate Cornel West from being on the Michigan ballot.

Kennedy made the Michigan ballot after being nominated by teh Natural Law Party. Benson’s press secretary stated: “The Natural Law Party held their convention to select electors for [RFK Jr.] They cannot meet at this point to select new electors since it’s past the primary.”

Keeping Kennedy on the ballot is more likely to damage Trump in the election while having West on the ballot is seen taking votes from Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Benson is planning on appealing the decision by Court of Claims Judge James Robert Redford to keep West on the ballot in the state.

In Wisconsin, Democrats on the state’s election commission were intent on denying Kennedy’s request to be taken off the ballot.

They succeeded as Republicans on the commission eventually joined Democrats in a 5-1 vote to have Kennedy’s name remain on the ballot.

The commission cited a statute that says candidates cannot withdraw their name after filing for a spot on the ballot. The commission also approved West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein for the ballot.

Democrat elections commission member Mark Thompson accused Kennedy and GOP candidate Donald Trump of messing with the elections process. “Whatever games they’re playing, they have to play them with Kennedy on the ballot,” he stated.

Thompson said nothing about the “games” that resulted in Joe Biden being replaced by Harris even though Biden had received more than 14 million votes in 2024 primaries, including more than 500,000 votes in Wisconsin’s April 2 Democrat primary.

On Tuesday, Trump named Kennedy as well as former Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard to be on his presidential transition team.

Kennedy said on Friday that if he were to remain on the ballot in battleground states he “would most likely hand the election to the Democrats, with whom I disagree on most existential issues.”

In June, the Democratic Party sued to kick Kennedy off several swing state ballots, CBS News reported at the time.

Kennedy spoke about the topic at length in his speech on Friday when he threw his support behind Trump.

“The DNC dragged us into court, state after state, attempting to erase their work and to subvert the will of the voters who signed those petitions,” Kennedy said. “It deployed DNC aligned judges to throw me and other candidates off the ballot and to throw President Trump in jail.”

