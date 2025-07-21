El Chapo’s son could implicate people on both side of border and at high levels

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Allan Wall, July 21, 2025

Ovidio Guzman, son of El Chapo Guzman and a leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was captured in Mexico in 2023 and extradited to the United States later that year.

In July of 2025, Ovidio has made a plea bargain with the court and pleaded guilty.

What’s next for Ovidio and the case?

From NBC 5 Chicago: “Ovidio Guzman Lopez stood in a Chicago courtroom… and pledged to take a plea deal from federal prosecutors, promising to tell all that he knows about the illicit drug trade, its trappings and its corrupt connections in return for the prospect of a lighter sentence for his own misdeeds.”

This should be interesting. Ovidio is a gold mine of information.

“ ‘The curtain is up. I think we’re about to see a good show…’ said former Drug Enforcement Administration official Jack Riley, who also stated Mexican officials should feel the ground shaking under their feet. ‘If I was in the military or the police apparatus, or maybe even on the way all the way up to the presidential palace, I would really be concerned, because this is the time if anybody’s going to share intelligence on what really goes on in Mexico, it’s going to be now.’ ”

So what’s the plan?

“For at least the next six months, before his own sentencing on trafficking charges, Ovidio, 35, will be required to answer all questions posed by U.S. authorities about the notorious Sinaloa cartel, which has owned and operated 80% of street retail street drug sales in Chicago for decades.“

They may have already started this interrogation.

“For this kin of kingpin El Chapo, and one of four so-called Los Chapitos that their father installed as cartel leaders as Chapo sat in America’s Supermax prison, that would include a panacea of potentially incriminating information about the cartel hierarchy: the names of corrupt police agents and government officials on both sides of the border.”

Note that this could incriminate people on both sides of the border.

“Ovidio’s plea deal would also require him to testify in court against anyone the government puts on trial. If prosecutors want him to take the witness stand, he would have to do so under terms of the plea bargain.”

Ovidio is ready to spill the beans. Who’s worried?

