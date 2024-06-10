Drama queen? AOC worried Trump will throw her in jail if he wins

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



No one has ever accused Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of having a flair for the dramatic. Have they?

In a recent “On with Kara Swisher” podcast, AOC said she is worried that when Trump says “lock her up” in 2024, he means her.

“I mean, it sounds nuts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this guy threw me in jail,” AOC said.

“He’s out of his mind. I mean, he did his whole first campaign around ‘lock her up.’ This is his motto.”

Ocasio-Cortez said she is now strongly backing Joe Biden for fear that Trump would “round up” his political enemies once in office.

“I take him at his word when he says that he’s going to round up people. I take him at his word when he threatens journalists. I take him at his word. I feel like what we saw in his first presidency was an amuse-bouche to what his intentions are. He has learned from his mistakes of appointing professionals, and he will not make that mistake next time.”

The New York socialist went on to say “Trump does absolutely have a chance to win. That is why I have thrown my support behind Biden early and I support it vociferously. It is unequivocal that if Donald Trump wins, we are looking at the potential dissolution of democracy in the United States of America and the question about what would happen to me or the Democratic Party is a joke compared to the question of what is going to happen to our country.”

There’s that flair.

We leave you with this:

