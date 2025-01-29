‘Drain the swamp’ plan targets fed workforce with buyout offer

by WorldTribune Staff, January 29, 2025 Real World News



Most workers on the federal payroll are being offered a golden opportunity to help the Trump administration carry out its “MAGA” agenda.

Some two million federal workers will have the option to take a “deferred resignation” with a severance package of roughly eight months of pay and benefits, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.

The offer will be available to all full-time federal employees except for military personnel, the U.S. Postal Service and positions related to immigration enforcement and national security.

“American taxpayers pay for the salaries of federal government employees, and therefore deserve employees working on their behalf who actually show up to work in our wonderful federal buildings, also paid for by taxpayers,” Leavitt said in a statement.

“If they don’t want to work in the office and contribute to making America great again, then they are free to choose a different line of work, and the Trump Administration will provide a very generous payout of 8 months.”

The Office of Personnel Management posted the email with a headline “Fork in the Road.” The subject was the same one used by Elon Musk in November 2022 when he purchased Twitter, now called X. Musk told employees to commit to long hours at high intensity or leave the company. He is working with Trump on streamlining the federal government through what is called the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

White House officials estimated that the requirement that federal employees work in the office buildings will prompt 5% to 10% of federal employees to quit, and they said it could lead to $100 billion in savings annually.

The period to accept the buyout began Tuesday and runs through Feb. 6.

“If you choose to remain in your current position, we thank you for your renewed focus on serving the American people to the best of your abilities and look forward to working together as part of an improved federal workforce,” an email being sent to federal workers reads.

“At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency but should your position be eliminated you will be treated with dignity and will be afforded the protections in place for such positions.”

A Pew Research survey in November 2024 found the federal government employed just over 2.4 million people, when the military and Postal Service are excluded.

