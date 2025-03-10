Draft bill by Rep. Sessions would eliminate voting machines, restrict mail-in ballots

by WorldTribune Staff, March 10, 2025 Real World News



Texas Republican Rep. Pete Sessions has drafted legislation that would require voting by paper ballot, eliminate nearly all voting machines, and restrict the use of mail-in ballots.

The Make Elections Secure Act (MESA) would also provide accountability to the public by ensuring “maximum transparency by providing public access to all election processes and comprehensive Election Data, including unscrambled ballot images and cast vote records, with at least five days for officials to upload data,” Sessions said in a March 4 press release.

Sessions said the legislation will address vulnerabilities in voter security through five key pillars:

1. Hand-Marked and Hand Counted Paper Ballots: MESA mandates the exclusive use of hand-marked paper ballots for all federal elections and primaries receiving public funds. This eliminates reliance on vulnerable electronic systems, ensuring a tamper-proof, human-verifiable process that reflects voters’ true intent.

2. Voter ID and Citizenship Requirements: The bill requires every voter to present a government-issued photo ID – such as a driver’s license, passport, or military ID – and sign an affidavit in the paper poll book affirming U.S. citizenship and single-voting intent under penalty of felony charges.

3. Shortened Early Voting: Early in-person voting is limited to three days prior to Election Day – the final Tuesday of voting – streamlining administration and concentrating resources for secure, manageable hand counts, while maintaining voter access.

4. Limited Mailed Ballots: Mailed ballots are restricted to active-duty military personnel stationed away from their jurisdiction and voters with physician-certified medical conditions preventing in-person voting.

5. Paper Elections and Small Precincts: MESA mandates paper poll books as the primary voter check-in method and caps precinct sizes at 1,500 registered voters, returning elections to community-based, transparent operations that facilitate efficient hand counting and local oversight.

Former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted in a social media post: “This looks like a great start: mandates paper ballots and hand count, limits early voting to 3 days, limits mail-in voting, Voter ID, transparency… Shouldn’t let them count for weeks on end, either.”

Exceptions for machine use would be permitted for voters requiring accessibility accommodations due to disabilities.

The legislation, which would also apply to primary elections, also “restrict[s] mailed ballots to specific eligible voters with stringent verification process.” As of now, those are outlined as active-duty military stationed outside their voting jurisdiction and those with a physician-certified medical condition that would prevent in-person voting.

In reporting on the Sessions bill, the Gateway Pundit noted: “During the 2020 election and those ensuing, election officials often denied access to certain public records or quoted exorbitant prices for public records requests. Garland Favorito and VoterGa have been engaged in a years-long battle to simply examine the physical paper ballots in the state of Georgia for the 2020 Election, despite a Supreme Court ruling that VoterGa did, in fact, have standing to bring their case. That decision was made in December of 2022, sending the case back to the lower courts where it’s been waiting for an assignment ever since.”

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!