Dr. Mary Talley Bowden finally gets national audience, shocks Joe Rogan

by WorldTribune Staff, June 11, 2025 Real World News



Texas Dr. Mary Talley Bowden shocked Joe Rogan on his Tuesday podcast when she stated that hospitals were “euthanizing” Covid patients to free up beds.

Bowden cited the case involving 19-year-old Grace Schara. Grace’s family alleges that the hospital’s Covid protocols, including the unauthorized administration of a lethal drug cocktail (Precedex, lorazepam, and morphine) and an illegal Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order, caused her death in October 2021.

Grace’s parents are suing for medical battery, a case that Bowden said gives her “hope” for “getting around the PREP act.”

The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act provides immunity from liability for certain actions related to public health emergencies, particularly those involving countermeasures like vaccines or treatments.

During the pandemic, Bowden was routinely censored and almost lost her medical license after speaking out against vaccine mandates and in favor of using ivermectin to treat Covid.

Related: Texas doctor who treated only unvaccinated Covid patients may lose medical license, February 26, 2023

From Wednesday’s podcast:

BOWDEN: “There’s actually a lawsuit today that’s the first jury trial in the country over these hospital protocols where they had a young woman with Down syndrome. They basically euthanized her. They gave her a DNR order, even though she didn’t have one.”

ROGAN: “They euthanized her for what?”

BOWDEN: “I’ve seen this. I have reviewed records from these hospital patients, and they’ll euthanize them. They need the bed. They said, ‘Well, they’re going to die anyway.’ ”

ROGAN: “What was this person in the hospital for?”

BOWDEN: “Covid. Covid protocol.”

ROGAN: “Wait, wait, wait. So they were in the hospital with Covid and they gave them something to kill them?”

BOWDEN: “Yeah, that happened all [the time]. They give them morphine and insulin.”

ROGAN: “That’s common?”

BOWDEN: “Yeah. I’ve reviewed charts in this situation. They gave her a DNR, which is do not resuscitate, meaning if they look like they’re dying, you don’t do anything. Which that was not the case. So they’re suing for battery.”

Attorney Tom Renz laid this out explicitly in explosive testimony before the Pennsylvania State Senate:

“When you go to the hospital, you get tested. They get paid more. When you get admitted for Covid, they get paid more. When they put you on remdesivir, they get paid more. When you get ventilated, they get paid more. When you die, they get paid more. This is perverse. We have incentivized the murder of patients rather than incentivize treatment.”

Bowden also revealed on Wednesday that her current patients who have had the Covid shots are showing spike protein antibody levels 10 times higher on average than her un-jabbed clients.

“People that have gotten the shots, I mean, a lot of them are off the chart. They’re over 25,000,” Bowden said.

“Whoa,” Rogan responded before letting out a long sigh.

Bowden previously shared data from her practice in a viral X post:

I just went over spike protein antibody levels in my patients. 46 unvaccinated

– Range 3.2 – 9438

– Mean 1323 83 vaccinated

– Range 335 – >25,000

– Mean 13,427 — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) May 19, 2025

Independent media, including WorldTribune.com, reported on Bowden’s fight for her patients and her medical license and were routinely suppressed by Big Tech. In Rogan’s podcast, Bowden now has the attention of the nation.

(View the complete podcast here.)

Meanwhile, the Grace Shara trial began on June 3 at the State of Wisconsin Circuit Court for Outagamie County.

Grace’s family sued Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital in April 2023 and filed an amended complaint in July 2023, alleging the hospital’s Covid treatment protocols directly resulted in Grace’s death in October 2021, a week after admission.

“This isn’t about failing to provide information. This is about providing treatment with no consent whatsoever,” Scott Schara, Grace’s father, testified on June 4. “Her passing was a result of combining Precedex, lorazepam and morphine in a 26-minute window and putting an illegal do-not-resuscitate order on her chart.”

The lawsuit names 14 defendants, including Ascension Health, five medical doctors and four John Doe medical providers, two registered nurses, and the Wisconsin Injured Patients and Family Compensation Fund.

The defendants argued that Schara may have died due to “a naturally progressing disease, a pre-existing condition, or a superseding or intervening cause,” Green Bay-based CBS affiliate WFRV reported.

According to the Journal Sentinel, the hospital also argued that the PREP Act provided it and its doctors and staff immunity from liability during the Covid pandemic.

Reports say that, at times during the first three days of the trial, hospital doctors and nurses who testified appeared to contradict themselves over whether Grace had been oversedated and whether her family consented to a DNR order.

Green Bay, Wisconsin-based ABC affiliate WBAY reported, “This is the first wrongful death jury trial in the country for a death listed as Covid-19 on the death certificate.”

WFRV reported that “this landmark case could have far-reaching implications for how medical decisions are made, especially during a public health crisis.”

The trial could last up to three weeks. Up to 22 witnesses may testify, WFRV reported, adding that the case may draw attention “to critical issues surrounding informed consent and the rights of patients and their families in the healthcare system.”

Revive the American Free Press!