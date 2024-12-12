DOJ’s Inspector General: FBI had 26 ‘sources’ at J6, 4 entered the Capitol

by WorldTribune Staff, December 12, 2024 Real World News



The FBI had 26 confidential human sources in the crowd during the protest at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz notes in a report released on Thursday.

Three of the bureau’s sources were asked to be there. Of those, one entered the Capitol Building. Three of the additional confidential human sources who were on hand but not asked to attend by the FBI also entered the Capitol, the report said.

Investigative reporter Julie Kelly noted that, according to Horowitz’s report, 17 of the FBI sources “committed offenses for which other J6ers have been federally charged.”

From Page 5 of Horowitz’s report: “We determined that of the 26 CHSs who were in DC on January 6 in connection with the events of January 6, 4 entered the Capitol during the riot; an additional 13 entered the restricted area around the Capitol, which was a security perimeter established in preparation for the January 6 Electoral Certification; and 9 neither entered a restricted area nor entered the Capitol or otherwise engaged in illegal activity. None of the CHSs who entered the Capitol or a restricted area has been prosecuted to date.”

Horowitz’s report emphasized that the confidential human sources were not undercover agents but individuals who worked with the FBI in the past as sources. Those sources, the report notes, were already part of the groups with whom they attended the events of J6, who became sources for the FBI.

“The FBI Did Not Canvass Field Offices for Intelligence from CHSs Prior to January 6, which Could Have Helped the FBI and Law Enforcement with Their January 6 Preparations. The FBI could have taken an additional step to canvass its field offices in advance of January 6 to identify any intelligence, including CHS reporting, that might have assisted with the FBI and law enforcement partners’ preparations for January 6. FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate described the lack of a canvass prior to January 6 as a ‘basic step that was missed,’ and told the OIG that he would have expected a formal canvassing of sources to have occurred,” the report reads.

Horowitz also states that “Confusion and Lack of Coordination Contributed to the FBI’s Inaccurate Report to Congress that It Had Canvassed Field Offices. After January 6, the FBI reported to Congress that it had directed its field offices prior to January 6 to canvass their CHSs for information concerning threats in connection with the January 6 Electoral Certification. However, as noted, we found that no canvassing of field offices for source information had occurred. We found that the FBI’s statements to Congress were not intentionally inaccurate, and that confusion and lack of coordinated communications contributed to the inaccurate reporting.”

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft notes: “When the DOJ admits to 26 undercover operatives working inside the crowd that day they are not including the many dozens or hundreds of ‘cutouts’ who were operating inside the enormous crowd that day.”

In a Thursday report, Hoft details what he calls the “ever-expanding list of government operatives, The Gateway Pundit, and others identified working inside the massive Trump crowd at the U.S. Capitol.”

The DOJ has prosecuted nearly 1,500 Americans for their role in the events of J6. Presiden-elect Donald Trump has promised to pardon non-violent offenders.

