DOGE: FEMA sent $59 million to house illegals in NYC hotels … last week

Elon Musk revealed on Monday that his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team reported it discovered that FEMA sent $59 million to what he called “luxury” hotels in New York City to house illegal aliens — last week.

President Donald Trump last month signed an executive order to create a council to review FEMA as he expressed “serious concerns of political bias” at the agency.

“Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order,” Musk wrote in a post to X.

“That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high-end hotels for illegals,” continued Musk. “A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds.”

FEMA Director Cameron Hamilton, in a post to X, thanked the DOGE team and insisted that the NYC payments have been “suspended” and that “personnel will be held accountable.”

New York City Hall, however, claims the payment is not a new discovery, but appears to correspond with long-expected Biden-Harris administration FEMA funding previously disclosed by City Hall, the New York Post reported on Monday.

New York City officials say the payment is part of the Shelter and Services Program, a federal program that reimburses certain migrant housing costs in 35 communities in states affected by the border crisis.

Congress set aside $650 million for the overall program, and New York City applied for funds in 2024, federal records show. Customs and Border Patrol works with FEMA to disburse the money allocated by Congress.

“The Big Apple ultimately was granted $59 million last year, which corresponds with the FEMA payment that Musk claimed is illegal, records show,” the Post’s report said.

“And the vast majority of the roughly 200 makeshift shelters that housed asylum seekers during the crisis weren’t luxury hotels, with the eye-grabbing exceptions being the swanky Row Hotel and Watson Hotel,” the report added.

Trump’s executive order calls for a review council to hold its first meeting within 90 days and prepare a report within 180 days on what changes should be made to FEMA, which is under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS chief Kristi Noem said: “I would say yes get rid of FEMA the way it exists today. We still need the resources and the funds and the finances to go to people that have these types of disasters like Hurricane Helene and the fires in California but you need to let the local officials make the decisions on how that is deployed so it can be deployed much quicker and we don’t need the bureaucracy that’s picking and choosing winners,” Noem added.

