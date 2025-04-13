DOGE: California, New York, Massachusetts steeped in unemployment fraud

by WorldTribune Staff, April 13, 2025 Real World News



The bulk of fraudulent unemployment payments since 2020 have been disbursed by California, New York, and Massachusetts, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has reported.

The Elon Musk-led DOGE uncovered $382 million in fraudulent payments.

“California, New York, and Massachusetts accounted for most of these improper claims, totaling $305M in unemployment benefits,” DOGE said in a social media post on Thursday.

The payments were going to the very, very old, the very young, and some to those who haven’t even been born yet, DOGE discovered.

“An initial survey of Unemployment Insurance claims since 2020 revealed the following: – 24.5k people over 115 years old claimed $59M in benefits – 28k people between 1 and 5 years old claimed $254M in benefits – 9.7k people with birth dates over 15 years in the future claimed $69M in benefits.”

“In one case, someone with a birthday in 2154 claimed $41k.”

California accounted for 68% of the unemployment benefits paid to parolees identified by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as being on the terrorist watchlist or with criminal records, DOGE said.

On Monday, Breitbart News reported that DOGE official Antonio Gracias said millions of migrants who were brought into the United States during the Biden-Harris regime are now on Medicaid and voter rolls.

“We looked at voter rolls and we found that thousands are registered to vote in friendly states. And we looked even further in those friendly states and found that many of those people had actually voted. It was shocking to us. If I hadn’t seen this with my own eyes, I wouldn’t believe it… it is shockingly bad,” Gracias said.

