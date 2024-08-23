Do you live in a sanctuary county, city or state? 170 new safe spaces for illegals under Biden-Harris

by WorldTribune Staff, August 23, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



With the death of media, including reliable and relevant local news, many Americans don’t know what’s going on where they live. Check the map and list below.

Under the Biden-Harris regime, there are 170 new sanctuary safe spaces, that is counties, cities, and states that refuse to turn over criminal illegals to federal authorities.

Many of these new sanctuaries for illegals have been established in states that have banned them, according to the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS).

“These localities seem to be flouting state law, and there should be consequences if they do not reverse the policy right away,” Jessica M. Vaughan, the director of policy studies at CIS, told the Washington Examiner.

The states with the most sanctuary jurisdictions added under Biden-Harris are Virginia, North Dakota, Nebraska, New York, and Minnesota.

Vaughan said that about 17% of U.S. jails are not cooperating in turning over criminal illegals for deportation. In some sanctuary cities, there can be several jails that do not cooperate with ICE, but Vaughan said she would count that overall as just one for her map (see below).

Jails in sanctuary jurisdictions refuse to turn illegal immigrants over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after ICE makes the request through so-called “detainer” notes.

There have been a large number of cases where illegal immigrants sought by ICE were released by sanctuary cities and counties and then went on to commit more violent crimes.

“Over the years, more than 10,000 criminal aliens have been released by local authorities due to sanctuary policies, and many of these criminal aliens have subsequently been arrested for additional crimes,” Vaughan said.

Sanctuary States

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

North Dakota

Oregon

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Sanctuary Cities and Counties

District of Columbia

Washington

Georgia

Athens-Clarke County

Atlanta

Columbia County

DeKalb County

Douglas County

Idaho

Bonneville County

Kootenai County

Power County

Indiana

Lake County

Monroe County

St. Joseph County

Wayne County

Kansas

Douglas County

Kentucky

Campbell County

Franklin County

Jefferson County

Louisville

Scott County

Louisiana

New Orleans

Maine

Cumberland County

Hancock County

Maryland

Baltimore

Baltimore County

Charles County

Howard County

Hyattsville

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

Queen Anne’s County

Rockville

St. Mary’s County

Michigan

Kalamazoo County

Kent County

Lansing

Leelanau County

Luce County

Muskegon County

Oakland County

Washtenaw County

Wayne County

Wexford County

Minnesota

Anoka County

Cottonwood County

Dakota County

Hennepin County

Jackson County

Kandiyohi County

Lincoln County

Lyon County

Nobles County

Pipestone County

Ramsey County

Todd County

Watonwan County



Nebraska

Arthur County

Banner County

Blaine County

Douglas County

Gosper County

Grant County

Greeley County

Hayes County

Hooker County

Howard County

Johnson County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Loup County

McPherson County

Nance County

Perkins County

Platte County

Sioux County

Thomas County

Wheeler County

New Hampshire

Hillsborough County

New Mexico

Bernalillo County

Chaves County

Colfax County

De Baca County

Dona Ana County

Eddy County

Farmington

Grant County

Hidalgo County

Las Cruces

Lincoln County

Los Alamos County

Luna County

McKinley County

Otero County

Quay County

Rio Arriba County

Roosevelt County

San Juan County

San Miguel County

Sandoval County

Santa Fe

Santa Fe County

Sierra County

Socorro County

Taos County

New York

Albany

Albany County

Dutchess County

Monroe County

Nassau County

New York City

Orange County

Putnam County

Rockland County

Saratoga County

Suffolk County

Sullivan County

Tompkins County

Ulster County

Warren County

Wayne County

Westchester County

Yates County

North Carolina

Buncombe County

Chatham County

Durham County

Forsyth County

Guilford County

Mecklenburg County

Orange County

Wake County

Watauga County

Ohio

Franklin County

Hamilton County

Lorain County

Mahoning County

Pennsylvania

Allegheny County

Berks County

Bucks County

Chester County

Delaware County

Lancaster

Lehigh County

Mifflin County

Montgomery County

Montour County

Northampton County

Philadelphia

Washington County

South Carolina

Charleston County



Tennessee

Shelby County



Virginia

* Denotes the jurisdiction is part of a regional jail system.

Albemarle County *

Alexandria

Alleghany County *

Amherst County *

Appomattox County *

Ashland *

Arlington County

Augusta County *

Bath County *

Bedford *

Bedford County *

Botetourt County

Brunswick County *

Buchanan County *

Campbell County *

Caroline County

Charles City County *

Charlotte County

Charlottesville *

Chesapeake *

Chesterfield County *

Colonial Heights *

Covington *

Dickenson County *

Dinwiddie County *

Dumfries *

Emporia *

Essex County *

Fairfax County

Franklin *

Gloucester County

Greensville County *

Halifax County *

Hampton *

Hanover County *

Harrisonburg *

Haymarket *

Hopewell *

Isle of Wight County *

James City County *

King and Queen County *

King William County *

Lee County *

Loudoun County

Lynchburg *

Manassas *

Manassas Park *

Martinsville

Mathews County *

Mecklenburg County *

Middlesex County *

Nelson County *

Newport News

Norfolk *

Northumberland County *

Norton *

Occoquan *

Petersburg *

Poquoson *

Portsmouth City *

Prince George County *

Prince William County *

Quantico *

Rappahannock County *

Richmond

Richmond County *

Rockingham *

Russell County *

Scott County *

Shenandoah County *

Smyth County *

Southampton County

Staunton *

Suffolk *

Surry County *

Tazewell County *

Virginia Beach *

Warren County *

Warsaw *

Washington County *

Waynesborough *

Westmoreland County *

Williamsburg *

Wise County *

York County *

Wisconsin

Dane County

Milwaukee County

Winnebago Correctional Center (state facility)

Wyoming

Teton County

