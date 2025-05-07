DNI Gabbard slams ‘deep state actors,’ Wall Street Journal over Greenland intel report

by WorldTribune Staff, May 7, 2025 Real World News



Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard singled out the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday after the outlet published a report claiming that a new U.S. intelligence effort was focused on Greenland.

The move to increase intelligence operations in Greenland, likely tied to President Donald Trump’s longstanding goal of acquiring the island from Denmark, came after several high-ranking officials in Gabbard’s office issued a “collection emphasis message” to intelligence agency heads last week, the Journal reported. They were ordered to increase spying operations in Greenland to gather intelligence on the island’s “independence movement and attitudes on American resource extraction.”

The report did not explain why the Journal and its source considered it important to reveal U.S. secrets on intelligence priorities to the newspaper’s worldwide audience. Neither the Danish Embassy in Washington nor the prime minister of Greenland responded to requests for comment.

Gabbard said in a statement:

“The Wall Street Journal should be ashamed of aiding deep state actors who seek to undermine the President by politicizing and leaking classified information. They are breaking the law and undermining our nation’s security and democracy.”

The classified operation revealed by the Journal’s exclusive report on Tuesday includes the use of “surveillance satellites, communications intercepts and spies on the ground, to identify people in Greenland and Denmark who support U.S. objectives for the island.”

“The president has been very clear that the U.S. is concerned about the security of Greenland and the Arctic,” National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt told the Journal. He added that the White House does not issue comments regarding intelligence operations.

The Journal’s report states: “A collection-emphasis message helps set intelligence-agency priorities, directing resources and attention to high-interest targets. The Greenland order, which went to agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency, underscores the administration’s apparent commitment to seek control of the self-governing island. It forms part of the Kingdom of Denmark, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization member and a decadeslong ally.”

Asked by NBC News in an interview that aired Sunday whether he would rule out seizing Greenland by force, Trump responded:

“I don’t rule it out. I don’t say I’m going to do it, but I don’t rule out anything. No, not there. We need Greenland very badly. Greenland is a very small amount of people, which we’ll take care of, and we’ll cherish them, and all of that. But we need that for international security.”

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!