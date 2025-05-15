DNI Gabbard sacks top intel officials revered by John Brennan

by WorldTribune Staff, May 15, 2025 Real World News



Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has fired two virulently anti-Trump operatives from the National Intelligence Council.

This despite the fact that the leftist former CIA Director John Brennan testified to them as “two of the most experienced, accomplished, and talented analysts in the entire U.S. intelligence community.”

Getting their walking papers on Tuesday were Mike Collins, who was serving as the acting chair of the National Intelligence Council, and his deputy, Maria Langan-Riekhof, Fox News Digital reported, citing senior intelligence officials.

The officials told Fox News that Collins has whistleblower complaints against him for political bias and “deliberately undermining the Trump administration.”

They added that Collins was closely associated with Michael Morrell, the former deputy director of the CIA who worked to write a public letter in 2020 claiming that Hunter Biden’s laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” and to get signatures from top ex-intelligence officials.

The officials said Langan-Reikhof has been a “key advocate” for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and is someone who whistleblowers allege is “radically opposed to Trump.”

Gabbard is moving the National Intelligence Council from the CIA to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to “directly hold accountable any improper action and politicization of intelligence,” Fox News Digital reported.

Many intel community leakers are “career bureaucrats that are entrenched in Washington politics,” officials said.

“It takes time to weed them out and fire them,” one official told Fox News Digital, adding that “plans to eliminate non-essential offices within ODNI that we know are housing deep state leakers are underway.”

Revolver News noted that Gabbard’s takedown of Collins and Langan-Reikhof “is a major step in the right direction, but don’t forget: this is just the tip of the iceberg. The weaponization of U.S. intelligence is a titanic-sized glacier, and we’re only starting to see what’s lurking beneath the surface.

“The good news is that when you’ve got bloated Deep Staters like John Brennan foaming at the mouth, you know you’re doing something right. The moment Brennan got wind of Collins and Langan-Riekhof getting canned, he practically blew a gasket.”

🚨John Brennan is blowing a gasket over Tulsi Gabbard’s firing of ‘deep state’ heads of the National Intelligence Council: “This whole thing just makes me livid.” Brennan’s rage serves as a ringing endorsement. pic.twitter.com/GmKtlVAXNL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2025

