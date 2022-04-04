Disney employee testifies to corporation’s ‘silent majority’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 4, 2022

When Disney announced its opposition to the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act, it alienated the “silent majority” of non-woke employees within the company, a current Disney employee and Republican congressional candidate said.

“There’s this misconception that everyone at Disney are just raging liberals, and I think that can’t be farther from the truth,” Jose Castillo said in a March 30 interview with Fox News. “I have tons of people that are working for the Walt Disney Company that reach out to me daily on social media [who are conservatives].”

Castillo, who is running in the Republican primary for Florida’s 9th Congressional District, said Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s decision to take a stance against the law, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last week, only serves to appease a small but very vocal group of employees who advocate for radical sex and gender ideology.

“There is immense pressure to toe the company line,” Castillo said. “However, the reality is that those drawing attention to this issue are in the minority. The Disney cast members who support the parental rights defended by HB 1557 far outnumber those who are protesting against it.”

Opponents of the law disingenuously refer to it as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, even though the text of the law doesn’t contain such language.

“The Left talks about democracy, but what about our democracy right now?” Castillo asked. “The people of Florida, a lot of Disney cast members, voted for our state legislature. These are duly elected members of the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate who passed this bill and sent it to the governor.”

Castillo said he was grateful that DeSantis “has the backbone to stand up to companies like mine, Disney, to stand with the people of Florida, stand with the parents to protect our children.”

